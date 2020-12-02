Man United Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Manchester United welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford knowing that they need just a point to book their place in the Round of 16 stage. The Man United vs PSG live stream will begin on Thursday, December 3 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Man United vs PSG team news, Man United vs PSG live stream information, and Man United vs PSG prediction ahead of the Champions League live encounter.

Also Read: Cavani Apologizes For Social Media Post, Says Opposes Racism

Man United vs PSG Champions League live preview

The Red Devils currently sit at the top of Group H with nine points from four games. The home side has an opportunity to qualify for the next round and even seal the top spot if other results go their way. Manchester United beat PSG 2-1 away on opening day and will be looking for a repeat of that impressive performance. The club is currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions and comes into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Southampton in the league.

Also Read: Man United's Old Trafford Voted As The Most Loved Stadium In UK, Beats Anfield

Last year’s finalists PSG haven’t had the smoothest of Champions League campaigns and have already lost two games this season. However, the Paris outfit is placed second in the league, with six points from four games this season. The club has, however, struggled in November, failing to win back to back games. Thomas Tuchel’s men squandered a two-goal lead over the weekend, with their league game against Bordeaux ending 2-2.

Man United vs PSG team news: Injury update

Manchester United: Despite picking up a knock against Southampton, Man United goalkeeper David De Gea has trained and should be available for the clash. Anthony Martial is back in the side after missing the Premier League game with illness while Alex Telles and Paul Pogba are expected to feature too. Luke Shaw will miss the game, as the left-back continues his recovery.

Also Read: Robin Van Persie Heaps Praise On Cavani, Man United Fans Draw Comparison Between Strikers

Paris Saint-Germain: Mauro Icardi is out of contention after picking up an adductor injury in training. Pablo Sarabia misses the game with a muscle problem, while Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat will be unavailable as they continue their recovery.

Man United vs PSG team news: Probable playing 11

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

How to watch Man United vs PSG live in India?

The Man United vs PSG game will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Man United vs PSG live stream online. For fans who want to watch the game from the UK, the Champions League game will be telecasted on BT Sport 2, with the live stream available on the BT Sport app as well.

Also Read: Cavani Has Scored More Premier League Goals Than Aguero, Firmino This Season

Man United vs PSG prediction

According to our Man United vs PSG prediction, Manchester United are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, PSG Instagram