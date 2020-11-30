Robin Van Persie Heaps Praise On Cavani, Man United Fans Draw Comparison Between Strikers

Fans and pundits have been singing the praises of Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan’s recent Man of the Match display from the bench. The 33-year-old came on at half-time and turned the game around, playing a part in all three goals as Man United registered a memorable 3-2 victory. The striker was also praised by former Man United frontman Robin van Persie, with fans drawing up similarities between the two.

Cavani goals help guide Man United to crucial win

The Red Devils were 2-0 down at half-time during the Southampton vs Man United game before Edinson Cavani’s introduction. The Uruguayan didn’t take long to make his mark, setting up Bruno Fernandes at the hour mark. Edinson Cavani then got onto the end of a Bruno Fernandes pass to level the scores, before scoring another header in stoppage time to guide Man United to victory.

Robin van Persie heaps praise on Edinson Cavani

El Matador 🏹 🔥 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 29, 2020

After the Southampton vs Man United game, Robin van Persie took to social media to praise Cavani for his super-sub performance. After the striker’s match-winning double, Robin van Persie tweeted “El Matador”, referring to the Uruguayan’s famous nickname.

This is not the first time Robin van Persie has come out in support of the former PSG striker. When asked who he would choose to lead the line for Manchester United, the Dutchman had named Edinson Cavani, as he sensationally claimed that the Uruguayan will get the club 25 goals a season.

Fans remember Van Persie hat-trick and make Cavani comparison

After Robin van Persie reacted to Cavani’s performance online, many Man United fans agreed with the Dutchman as they pointed out how the two strikers are similar to each other. Interestingly, Robin van Persie had a similar performance for Manchester United when he played Southampton at St. Mary's during his career. The Dutch striker had then netted a hat-trick as the Red Devils recorded an impressive comeback victory, beating Southampton 3-2 in September 2012.

Cavani's performance reminded me of Robin van Persie's a few years ago. Proper centre forwards. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 29, 2020

2012: Robin van Persie

2017: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

2020: Edinson Cavani



All three of these United strikers scored late headers to seal 3-2 comeback wins against Southampton 🔮 pic.twitter.com/ZXg7nt44Ej — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

Just like u my man!! — Raspreet Gill (@RaspreetGill) November 29, 2020

Notably, just like Edinson Cavani’s last goal against Southampton, Van Persie’s final strike came in stoppage time as well. Comparing the two great strikers, fans tweeted that just like the Dutchman, Cavani is a proper centre-forward. Many other fans praised Edinson Cavani’s impact off the bench, applauding the striker’s movement and goalscoring instincts. Others pointed out his goalscoring record for the club, with the striker having scored thrice in the league this season.

How many Van Persie goals were scored for Man United?

Manchester United fans will be hoping that the Uruguayan can guide them to a title just like Robin van Persie did in the 2012-13 season. After his controversial move from Arsenal, Robin van Persie hit the ground running, scoring 30 goals in the league as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side romped to their 20th Premier League title. The forward spent three successful years with the club, scoring 58 goals in 105 appearances for the Red Devils.

Image Credits: Edinson Cavani Instagram, AP