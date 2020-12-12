Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Atletico? Real Madrid Ace's Injury Update Ahead Of Derby

Defending champions Real Madrid face a stern test when they return to LaLiga action this weekend, where they will face off against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side are atop the LaLiga standings and could extend their advantage over Los Blancos to nine points with a game in hand if they win the clash at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Zinedine Zidane's side have encountered injury problems of late and will be sweating over the fitness of Eden Hazard, considering their lack of goals this season.

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? When is Eden Hazard coming back?

Eden Hazard is yet to kick off his Real Madrid career having suffered a host of injury issues since moving to Los Blancos last year. The Belgian international was substituted after 28 minutes in Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga defeat to Alaves last month and is yet to feature in a game since then. The 29-year-old missed decisive Champions League games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach, while also sitting out of the game against Sevilla.

In a statement that Los Blancos put out, it was quoted as saying - "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed. However, the defending champions have not mentioned a timescale of the Eden Hazard injury, though ESPN reports that the former Chelsea man was ruled out for at least three weeks since his injury. Hazard thus has been ruled out of the Madrid derby, adding to Zinedine Zidane's selection problems ahead of the crunch clash. Incidentally, this is Hazard's ninth injury since his famous move to the Bernabeu last year.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team news

While Eden Hazard has been effectively ruled out of the Madrid derby, manager Zinedine Zidane will also be without the services of Luka Jovic, who is also still on the sidelines with a muscular problem. Los Blancos will also be sweating over the fitness of Martin Odegaard, who is a doubt to face Atletico Madrid. Federico Valverde, who spent a spell on the sidelines, is back in action and could make a cameo appearance from the bench.

Captain Sergio Ramos is fully fit and will lead the side on Saturday. For Atletico Madrid, Jose Gimenez, Diego Costa and Manu Sanchez remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries and ruled out of the game.

(Image Courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram)