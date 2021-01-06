Is Jurgen Klopp In Contact With Kylian Mbappe Over Blockbuster Move To Liverpool?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move away from the club after ending up in a conflict with then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The Frenchman was keen on seeking an exit at the end of the current season, with Real Madrid and Liverpool keen on securing his transfer. But PSG have since sacked the manager, with Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm. Despite the change of guard, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still in contact with the 22-year-old in an attempt to woo him at Anfield.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer news: Reds plan to sign Stefan de Vrij for defensive re-enforcement

Klopp in contact to rope in Mbappe to Liverpool

Mbappe's contract with PSG ends in 2022. There are no signs of a new deal with the Parc des Princes outfit. And Klopp wants to take the maximum advantage of the situation by roping in Mbappe to Liverpool. To meet his objectives, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is in constant touch with the 2018 World Cup winner, according to a report by Sport.

100 buts pour le PSG.

Un sentiment de fierté incroyable.

Un grand merci à tous mes coéquipiers, le club, mes proches et bien sûr vous les fans pour votre soutien.

ICI C’EST PARIS ❤️💙 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/W48hA5VlfK — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 5, 2020

Interestingly, defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are also linked with the Mbappe transfer ever since his rise on to the scene at Monaco. However, the arrival of Pochettino might play the spoiler for the two interested clubs. Indeed, ensuring the stay of Neymar Jr and Mbappe is of utmost priority for the new manager.

Also Read | Mbappe to Real Madrid in limbo? Tuchel's sacking casts doubt on striker's exit next summer

Liverpool transfer news: Salah to make way for Mbappe?

Besides, the Mbappe transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool could be understood through an altogether different lens. The defending Premier League champions are willing to sell Mohamed Salah after the player ended up in a conflict following the captaincy row in the Champions League.

Interestingly, Salah has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu outfit. And Mbappe could be the ideal fit if the Egyptian international departs at the end of the current season. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that the former AS Roma forward could be on his way to either of Real Madrid or Barcelona next summer.

Also Read | PSG may offload Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in 2021 due to financial issues

LeBron James, part-owner of Liverpool triggers Mbappe transfer talks

Moreover, a recent social media activity between Mbappe and NBA legend LeBron James has ignited many Liverpool transfer talks. The two superstars exchanged their profile pictures of their Instagram accounts. Rumours gained momentum citing the fact that LeBron James is a part-owner at Liverpool. But the move turned out to be a publicity stunt for sporting brand Nike.

Also Read | PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 giants could swoop in for Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

Image courtesy: Liverpool website, Kylian Mbappe Instagram