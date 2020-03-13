Is Lionel Messi Helping Ronaldinho Get Out Of Prison In Paraguay?

Former Barcelona and Brazil ace Ronaldinho was recently arrested in Paraguay for carrying a fake passport. Ronaldinho, 39, was detained by the Paraguayan officials for committing fraud. The superstar is currently behind bars along with his brother and can spend up to six months in prison. However, if rumours are to be true Ronaldinho's former teammate Lionel Messi is keen to help the Brazilian in this difficult situation. As reported, Lionel Messi has offered to help Ronaldinho by hiring lawyers worth a reported €4 million.

Champions League, Europa League Set To Get Suspended Immediately: Reports

Ronaldinho fake passport: Lionel Messi to help his ex-teammate out?

For all the superstardom Ronaldinho accrued, it is believed that the 'Ronaldinho broke' story is reportedly true. The Brazil legend reportedly does not have enough financial strength to manoeuvre himself out of the situation. Ronaldinho's passport was already confiscated by the Brazilian officials and that could be the reason why the World Cup winner decided to carry a fake passport. Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho go back a long way. Ronaldinho was more of a mentor than a teammate to Lionel Messi during the Argentine's nascent years at Barcelona.

Former best football player in the world, Brazilian Ronaldinho Gaucho. Done in by addiction to #drugs & cabaret. Bankrupt, arrested for fake passport at Paraguay airport. pic.twitter.com/jVyMePGCOk — OP Singh (@opsinghips) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

The credibility of the 'Ronaldinho broke' news is not yet confirmed, but it won't be a shocker if Lionel Messi decides to extend a helping hand to his former teammate. It was reported that Ronaldinho's appeal for house arrest was denied by the judge as they feared he might try to escape from Paraguay. However, Ronaldinho does not seem too worried about the on-going situation. He was seen smiling, singing and signing autographs inside the prison.

Bundesliga Season Could Be Called Off With Rising Cases Of Coronavirus In Germany

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho being Ronaldinho in Paraguayan prison, signing autographs and drinking alcohol.



Only Ronaldinho. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Pv5ZVXaDZI — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 11, 2020

Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico