Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Sevilla? Barcelona Team News For Copa Del Rey

FC Barcelona take on Sevilla in the second leg of their ongoing Copa del Rey campaign on Wednesday. The Blaugrana will be aiming to complete a massive comeback after suffering a 2-0 loss in the first leg of the cup competition as we look at Ronald Koeman's potential team selection and address the question "is Lionel Messi playing tonight against Sevilla?"

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Despite being visibly tired and fatigued during FC Barcelona's last outing which was also against Sevilla, Lionel Messi has been deemed fit by coach Ronald Koeman. The 33-year-old attacker was influential for the Catalunya side in their last match as Lionel Messi slotted the ball past the net and doubled up Barcelona's goal tally after Ousmane Dembele handed Barcelona the lead in the first half with a 29th-minute strike. It led to Ronald Koeman's team pocketing three crucial league points and led them on a three-game unbeaten run. The hosts will be brimming with confidence and will aim to knock out the Europa League champions on Wednesday which will allow them to qualify for the final of the Spanish Cup competition.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Team News

The Cataluna outfit is plagued with injuries this season as Ronald Koeman walks into the match without being able to call upon five of his first-team players. FC Barcelona will miss the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho, and Sergio Roberto in the midfield while Ronald Araujo suffered from a fresh injury in the last match against Sevilla the previous weekend. Apart from them, young attacker Ansu Fati remains a long-term absentee and will be sidelined for the second leg of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona VS Sevilla Predicted Playing 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Rekik, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri

Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla recorded an impressive first-leg win over FC Barcelona as a first-half strike by Jules Koundé followed up by an 85th-minute goal from former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic put the visitors in the driver’s seat before the reverse leg. However, they have been on a topsy-turvy run since then and will be hoping to replicate their first-leg performances on Wednesday. The Blaugrana outfit on the other hand will aim to take full advantage of playing this fixture on their home turf and will look to book a slot for themselves in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Prediction FC Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla