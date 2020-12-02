Is Lionel Messi Playing Vs Ferencvaros? Barcelona Team News For Champions League Clash

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi played a key role in his side's blistering victory against Osasuna over the weekend in LaLiga. The Catalan giants humiliated their opponents, netting four times in the game, with Messi managing to rake up the fourth goal of the game. Prior to the Osasuna clash, the Argentina international was excluded from the squad to play Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, raising Lionel Messi injury concerns, but it turned out to be a mere technical decision.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Barcelona plays Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Catalan giants have already sealed their berth in the Round of 16 of the Champions League following their thrilling victory against Dynamo Kyiv maintaining a perfect win record with four victories in as many games.

Messi's absence was not felt much in the game with manager Ronald Koeman ensuring his side routed Kyiv midweek. With a Round of 16 berth already secured, the Dutch tactician is set to rest some of the key players to prepare them better for the LaLiga fixtures, a competition where Barcelona have struggled since the beginning.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? When is Lionel Messi coming back?

Koeman has devised a technical plan to rest Messi in fixtures which he may deem not important, which was well formulated in the game against Dynamo Kyiv. The manager has excluded the six-time Ballon d'Or winner from the Champions League Matchday five squad as they travel to Ukraine for the clash.

#FerencvarosBarça squad @ChampionsLeague



2 Dest

5 Sergio

6 Aleñá

7 Griezmann

8 Pjanić

9 Braithwaite

11 O Dembélé

12 Riqui Puig

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

16 Pedri

17 Trincão

18 Jordi Alba

19 Matheus

21 F de Jong

24 Junior

26 Iñaki Peña

28 O Mingueza

29 Konrad

36 Arnau Tenas



💪🟦🟥 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 2, 2020

Koeman, confirming the Argentine's absence, in a pre-match presser said, "Considering this season’s schedule, there are only two moments where Messi can rest, in Kyiv and tomorrow. From tomorrow, there will be no more opportunities. Qualifying already also influences the decision."

Barcelona team news

Apart from Messi, Koeman has decided to rest goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Philippe Coutinho, both of whom are key to the manager's tactics in the long run. Besides, youngster Ansu Fati is out with a meniscus injury and will return only in February next year. Moreover, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are also out injured.

