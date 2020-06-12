LaLiga President Says Neymar To Barcelona Is A Big-cash Deal, Raises Questions On Transfer

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has revealed that a Neymar transfer back to Barcelona is unlikely considering the substantial transfer fee required to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou. The 'Neymar to Barcelona' stories have amplified over the past few weeks amid reports claiming that the club will make a bid for the PSG star in the summer. However, LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed that the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic will make it unlikely for a Neymar transfer to come to fruition.

Barcelona transfer news: Tebas unsure of Neymar transfer

As LaLiga resumes its campaign, league president Javier Tebas addressed a group of journalists to discuss the way forward. The 57-year-old also spoke about the possibility of a Neymar transfer to Barcelona but stated there is a very small chance of the 28-year-old returning to Camp Nou in the summer. Tebas said that the 'Neymar-type' transfers might not take place following the coronavirus crisis. The Spaniard explained that the financial impact of the pandemic will prevent clubs from making a big splash in the transfer market. Tebas concluded by stating that there could be a few more swap deals instead of mega-money transfers, putting a potential Neymar to Barcelona move in scrutiny.

Neymar is unlikely to return to Barcelona this summer, as Spanish clubs are set to spend significantly less in the upcoming transfer window and favour player swap deals. Thats the opinion of La Liga president Javier Tebas Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from paris — Francis emberru (@Francisemberru) June 12, 2020

Tebas also spoke on the opportunity to have fans inside the stadium for LaLiga games in the future. The LaLiga chief will hold meetings with the government in the next two weeks to discuss allowing fans inside stadiums. However, Tebas reiterated that precautionary measures must be taken before coming to a decision.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar PSG contract expires in 2022

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. However, with Neymar's PSG contract expiring in the summer of 2022, multiple reports claim that the Brazilian is eager for an exit from the Parc des Princes. Neymar is reportedly stalling over a contract extension with the French giants in order to force an exit.

Reports also claim that PSG are willing to offload Neymar to Barcelona if the club matches their asking price. PSG are expected to play hardball with Barcelona over the Neymar transfer due to the financial mess the LaLiga outfit currently find themselves in. Barcelona stars Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have all been linked with an exit from Camp Nou in order for the club to cut down on costs.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi wants Neymar transfer

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the club board to secure the services of Neymar in the summer. The 32-year-old Argentine believes that Neymar could play a pivotal part in aiding the LaLiga giants to another Champions League crown. Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 with Neymar in the squad. Neymar also won two LaLiga titles during his four-year stint at Camp Nou.

