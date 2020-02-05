Union Budget
Is Neymar Considered As The Most Disrespected Player In World Football?

Football News

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday. Brazil forward is arguably the most disrespected footballer in the world.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
neymar

Brazilian star Neymar Jr celebrates his 28th birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The Brazil star is one of the most popular players in world football. However, it is not always for the obvious amount of talent he possesses. The former Barcelona star has been in scintillating form for both PSG and national team Brazil. 

Also Read: PSG Star Neymar Picks Up Injury During His Birthday Week, Third Season In A Row

Neymar turns 28: Why is Neymar disrespected amongst football fans?

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35; Fans' Wishes Sets Internet Buzzing

Neymar birthday: PSG star is a Brazil legend in the making?

Neymar is currently Brazil's third-highest goalscorer. He has scored one lesser than Ronaldo Nazario and 16 lesser than Pele. He is also the fifth highest capped Brazilian, 41 behind Selecao leader Cafu by 41 games. Neymar is only 28, so there's a pretty good chance that the PSG star can surpass those records. Despite these stats, Neymar is highly disrespected for the lack of titles Brazil have won during his time in the Selecao shirt (including the World Cup at home in 2014). The ridicule only increased after Neymar left Barcelona to move to PSG in a whopping €222 million deal.

Also Read: Neymar Celebrates 28th Birthday With Teammates In Lavish 'All-white' Party

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Here's A Look At The Star's Illustrious Career

Why is Neymar disrespected? The ugly side of Neymar's talent

Despite all his obvious talents, Neymar has had his fair share of critics on and off the field. Neymar has been accused of diving to win fouls quite extensively during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His stay at the French capital has not been without its fair share of controversies. Neymar tried to engineer a return to Barcelona. Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, has also been involved in numerous controversies in the past. Neymar Sr reportedly raked in massive sums of money from both Barcelona and PSG to engineer the transfers to the respective clubs.

Published:
COMMENT
