Neymar Celebrates 28th Birthday With Teammates In Lavish 'All-white' Party

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will celebrate his 28th birthday on February 5. The flamboyant Brazilian, however, had a special pre-birthday celebration on Sunday night in Paris along with some of his teammates and friends. Neymar dressed the part for the lavish 'all-white' party donning a white suit, a white hat and white sneakers.

Cavani, Verratti and Memphis turned up for Neymar’s all-white birthday party in Paris ⚪ pic.twitter.com/cRQWSwMdZT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 3, 2020

Neymar's birthday party: Cavani, Icardi and others show up in style

Multiple publications reported that Neymar's birthday party was held at an exclusive nightclub YoYo, just beside Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Brazilian was joined by his friends, family and his teammates at the all-white celebration. PSG teammates Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi all showed up at Neymar's all-white party wearing white outfits. Apart from his PSG teammates, Lyon winger Memphis Depay was also spotted at the club.

It is reported that Kylian Mbappe showed up at the party, although after attending French teammate Blaise Matuidi's charity gala at Disneyland.

However, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel missed Neymar's birthday party after the German recently labelled the said party 'a distraction'. During the post-game press conference after PSG's 5-0 thumping of Montpellier, Tuchel stated 'It gives the impression that we are not 100 per cent focused and professional'.

It appears as if Thomas Tuchel was right after Neymar's birthday party was followed by the news that the Brazilian would miss Tuesday night's (Wednesday IST) clash against Nantes after partying with a rib injury. While it is not known if the party aggravated the injury, the club released the squad details for their upcoming Ligue 1 clash stating that Neymar suffered a costochondral injury against Montpellier and will, therefore, sit out of Tuesday night's clash.

The extent of his latest injury remains unknown.

