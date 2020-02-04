PSG Star Neymar Picks Up Injury During His Birthday Week, Third Season In A Row

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr has endured a difficult time since his world-record transfer to the French capital in 2017 from Barcelona. The Brazilian has been on the sidelines on multiple occasions across three seasons. According to reports, the winger is out injured again.

Neymar all-white birthday party: The Brazilian throws party despite rib injury

Neymar reportedly hosted an all-white birthday party for his teammates along with his friends on Sunday ahead of his 28th birthday on February 5. The party saw many of his teammates along with Lyon striker Memphis Depay in attendance. And it is now reported that the Brazilian partied despite sustaining a rib injury against Montpellier. The player is reported to miss Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

Neymar has been injured every year during his birthday celebrations

This is Neymar’s third season at PSG, and he has been injured every year during his birthday week. In his first season at PSG, Neymar sustained a thigh injury in January 2018. The Brazilian was unavailable for six days, before returning to fitness. He was again on the sidelines in February 2018 after sustaining a metatarsal fracture, keeping him out for 90 days.

In January 2019, Neymar was sidelined for an extensive period of 85 days when the Brazilian suffered a foot injury, only to return in April that year. Again in February 2020, Neymar will miss at least two matches for the defending Ligue 1 champions due to a rib injury.

Neymar all-white birthday party: Thomas Tuchel expresses anguish

Thomas Tuchel was also annoyed at his players for partying with Neymar ahead of their league clash. The manager asserted that it was not the best way to prepare for a game, but also clarified that he would not punish his players for attending the famed party.

Neymar played the complete game in PSG’s win against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Brazilian, however, failed to register a single goal in PSG’s 5-0 battering of Montpellier. He has scored a total of 15 goals, along with 10 assists in 18 games this season. The Parisians are leading in Ligue 1, with a 12-point advantage over second placed Marseille. Thomas Tuchel’s side will next play against Nantes on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST) in Ligue 1.

