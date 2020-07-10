Is Vinicius Jr Playing Tonight Vs Alaves? Real Madrid Star's COVID-19 Test Result Revealed

Real Madrid fans were given a minor scare regarding their young star forward Vinicius Jr over a coronavirus test. Reports claimed that there was an error in the Vinicius Jr COVID test which, in turn, led to some panic for Los Blancos faithful. 'Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves?' was the top-trending question around LaLiga news. Along with 'Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight? some concerned Real Madrid fans asked - Does Vinicius Jr have coronavirus?

Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves? Vinicius Jr COVID test issue

Multiple reports have claimed that there was an issue with the Vinicius Jr COVID test prior to the Alaves game. While addressing reporters, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane clarified the queries around the faulty Vinicius Jr COVID test. The Frenchman revealed that the 19-year-old winger will undergo another Vinicius Jr COVID test as the initial test came out 'wrong'.

[Noticia]

Vinícius Jr da negativo en el segundo test del coronavirus y entra en la convocatoria del equipo para el partido frente al Alavés. pic.twitter.com/VZhySiKfyX — aporla_14 (@14Aporla) July 9, 2020

Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves? Does Vinicius Jr have coronavirus?

The answer to the question 'Does Vinicius Jr have coronavirus' is no. Zidane revealed that the result of the Vinicius Jr COVID test was 'wrong' and there were no results which showed that the teenage sensation tested positive for the deadly bug. The second Vinicius Jr COVID test has proved the forward has not tested positive for coronavirus.

Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves? Real Madrid squad for Alaves

Vinicius Jr was named in Real Madrid's 22-man squad that will face Alaves on Friday with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm (Saturday 1:30 am IST). The answer to the question 'Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves'? is yes. However, it depends on whether Zidane will opt to field Vinicius Jr at the Estadio Alberto Di Stefano with a total of nine attackers available for the Madrid boss.

Is Vinicius Jr playing tonight vs Alaves? Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream on LaLigaTV. There will be no telecast of the Real Madrid vs Alaves game in India. However, fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream on Facebook. The official LaLiga page on Facebook will stream the Real Madrid vs Alaves game.

Image Credits - Vinicius Jr Instagram