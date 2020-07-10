Champions League Draw Results: UCL draw For Historic Mini-tournament Revealed

Last Updated:

Champions League draw results: The UCL draw for the historic mini-tournament was revealed earlier today with some exciting fixtures in store.

The Champions League draw results are out with some intriguing fixtures in store for the inaugural mini-tournament which will be held in Portugal next month. There are still 12 teams left standing in the Champions League, which paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UCL draw live took place earlier today in Nyon, Switzerland. 

Champions League draw results: UCL draw results for quarter-final 1

The first of the four quarter-final games will see the winner of Man City vs Real Madrid face the winners between Lyon vs Juventus. Man City currently hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid with the second leg yet to be played out at the Etihad Stadium on August 8. In the other game, Lyon hold a 1-0 advantage heading to the Allianz Stadium on August 8 for the second leg of their last 16 clash. 

Champions League draw results: UCL draw results for quarter-final 2

The second quarter-final of the UCL will see German side RB Leipzig face the side that knocked out last season's champions, Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's Atleti knocked out holders Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16. RB Leipzig overcame Tottenham Hotspur with an aggregate 4-0 win to progress through to the next round, although they will be without the prolific Timo Werner for this game.

Champions League draw results: UCL draw results for quarter-final 3

The third quarter-final will see the winners of Napoli vs Barcelona face off against either Chelsea or Bayern Munich. Napoli and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Sao Paulo in the first leg with the second leg to be held at Camp Nou on August 8. Bayern hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea as they welcome the Blues to the Allianz Arena next month for the second leg.

Champions League draw results: UCL draw results for quarter-final 4

The fourth quarter-final will see high-scoring Atalanta face Ligue 1 champions PSG. Atalanta demolished Valencia 8-4 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarter-finals. Thomas Tuchel's PSG overturned a 2-1 deficit at Dortmund to win 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and qualify to the next stage. However, PSG have not played a competitive game of football in months, in what will make this an interesting fixture.

Champions League quarter-final draw

  • QF1: Real Madrid / Manchester City vs Lyon / Juventus
  • QF2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
  • QF3: Napoli / Barcelona vs Chelsea / Bayern Munich
  • QF4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League draw results: Champions League semi-final draw

The first UCL semi-final will see the winner of the first quarter-final face off against the winner of the third quarter-final. The second semi-final will see the winner of the second quarter-final battle against the winner of the fourth quarter-final. 

  • SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
  • SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4

Champions League draw results: When are the remaining rounds?

  • 7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs
  • 12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)
  • 18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)
  • 23 August: Final (Lisbon)

