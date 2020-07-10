Champions League Draw Results: UCL draw For Historic Mini-tournament Revealed

Quick links:
The Champions League draw results are out with some intriguing fixtures in store for the inaugural mini-tournament which will be held in Portugal next month. There are still 12 teams left standing in the Champions League, which paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UCL draw live took place earlier today in Nyon, Switzerland.
ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden
The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K
The first of the four quarter-final games will see the winner of Man City vs Real Madrid face the winners between Lyon vs Juventus. Man City currently hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid with the second leg yet to be played out at the Etihad Stadium on August 8. In the other game, Lyon hold a 1-0 advantage heading to the Allianz Stadium on August 8 for the second leg of their last 16 clash.
🇪🇸 Real Madrid / 🏴 Man. City ᴠ 🇫🇷 Lyon / 🇮🇹 Juventus#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/IUCgOSQzAJ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
ALSO READ: How David De Gea Attempted to Lure Liverpool Target Thiago Alcantara To The PL In 2013
The second quarter-final of the UCL will see German side RB Leipzig face the side that knocked out last season's champions, Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's Atleti knocked out holders Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16. RB Leipzig overcame Tottenham Hotspur with an aggregate 4-0 win to progress through to the next round, although they will be without the prolific Timo Werner for this game.
🇩🇪 Leipzig ᴠ Atlético 🇪🇸 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/zHKL1AZPjf— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
The third quarter-final will see the winners of Napoli vs Barcelona face off against either Chelsea or Bayern Munich. Napoli and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Sao Paulo in the first leg with the second leg to be held at Camp Nou on August 8. Bayern hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea as they welcome the Blues to the Allianz Arena next month for the second leg.
🇮🇹 Napoli / 🇪🇸 Barcelona ᴠ 🏴 Chelsea / 🇩🇪 Bayern#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/PFzeoT7wSg— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
The fourth quarter-final will see high-scoring Atalanta face Ligue 1 champions PSG. Atalanta demolished Valencia 8-4 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarter-finals. Thomas Tuchel's PSG overturned a 2-1 deficit at Dortmund to win 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and qualify to the next stage. However, PSG have not played a competitive game of football in months, in what will make this an interesting fixture.
🇮🇹 Atalanta ᴠ Paris 🇫🇷#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OSc3Ah6UJU— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
ALSO READ: Harry Maguire Tells His Wife He Screws Up But Still Earns £190,000 Weekly: Van Der Vaart
ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video Release Sneek Peak Into Tottenham's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary: Watch
The first UCL semi-final will see the winner of the first quarter-final face off against the winner of the third quarter-final. The second semi-final will see the winner of the second quarter-final battle against the winner of the fourth quarter-final.