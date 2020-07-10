ATK Mohun Bagan Unanimously Decide To Retain Iconic Green & Maroon Jersey

ATK Mohun Bagan has unanimously decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131 years legacy of Mohun Bagan. The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved, said the board. ATK and Mohun Bagan had entered into a merger in January 2020 that make Mohun Bagan enter the Indian Super League football tournament from the 2020-21 season.

The club was registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, as ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited’ with five board members including ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, and the Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta.

"My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings on this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored, and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit," said Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, principal owner of the brand.

Euphoric appreciation

Former India captain and current president of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan, said, "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

Fans all over social media shared their euphoric appreciation over the news. Union Minister Babul Supriyo, known to be a football fan himself, was one of the first to express his happiness over the retention of the logo.

"EXTREMELY HAPPY FOR OUR SHOBUJ MAROON. ATK-MohunBagan is also Absolutely Fair for the 'New Beginning. Wud Love it if we play with the Basic Iconic Jersey of our 1911 IFA Shield Heros." wrote the Union Minister on Friday.

