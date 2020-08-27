Kerala Blasters Reject Opportunity To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Compatriot Ricardo Quaresma

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have reportedly called off their chase to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's national compatriot, Ricardo Quaresma. It is reported that Kerala Blasters were unwilling to negotiate a deal for Quaresma due to his high salary demands. The Euro 2016 winner was on a reported $1.5 million-a-year (₹11.08cr) deal at Turkish Super Lig club Kasımpasa S.K, until his contract expired on August 4.

ISL side Kerala Blasters reject move for Ricardo Quaresma

Earlier this month, reports claimed that a number of ISL clubs were monitoring the situation of Ricardo Quaresma. The Portuguese international had his sights set on playing in India, following spells in Portugal, Italy, Spain, England, UAE and most recently Turkey. Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters were linked with a move for the veteran winger in a bid to bolster their respective squads. However, it seems that two-time ISL finalists Kerala Blasters have pulled out of the race to secure the services of Quaresma.

Kerala Blasters have turned down the chance to sign Ricardo Quaresma. Understandable. Money is a big factor. Quaresma got $1.5 million at Kasimpasa, so even if he agrees for $1m (approx. 7.5 crore), or slightly less, it’s still a lot of money.#Indianfootball #ISL #Transfers — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) August 27, 2020

According to Times of India sports editor Marcus Mergulhao, Kerala Blasters are unwilling to come to an agreement with Quaresma's high wage demands. It is believed that even a $1 million-a-year (₹7.4Cr-a-year) deal for the 36-year-old was too much for the Kochi-based club. Although Quaresma's arrival in the ISL would have been a massive boost for Indian football, the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic are also one of the few reasons why Kerala Blasters folded on the opportunity to sign the star attacker. Some ISL clubs are still linked with a move to sign Quaresma as he is currently a free agent with the only stumbling block being his salary.

Ricardo Quaresma honours and titles

Quaresma spent one season with Kasimpasa and helped them to a 10th-place finish in the Super Lig during the 2019-20 season, scoring four goals in 27 appearances. Quaresma was on a reported $1.5 million-a-year (₹11.08cr-a year) contract at Kasimpasa. Quaresma has four Portuguese titles, winning three with FC Porto and one with Sporting CP. He is also a two-time Italian champion, winning the Serie A as well as the Champions League with Inter Milan. Quaresma also won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2009.

Ricardo Quaresma played a crucial role in Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, scoring an extra-time winner against Croatia in the Round of 16. Five days later, he scored the winning penalty for Portugal in the quarter-finals. Quaresma replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the final against France after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner came off injured after just 25 minutes. Portugal went on to beat Les Blues 1-0 in the final through Eder's goal.

Image Credits - AP