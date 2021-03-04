ISL Playoffs 2021 Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream, Prediction And Preview

The Indian Super League (ISL) is coming to the closing stages of its 2020/21 season following the culmination of the league phase with a title clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders' victory meant that the City Football Group-backed franchise won the League Winners Shield, finishing at the top of the league at the end of the preliminary rounds. Here's a look at the ISL playoffs 2021, where to watch the ISL playoffs live and all you need to know about the two semi-final clashes.

Also Read: Liverpool Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Final Points table of ISL 2020 21 season

As previously mentioned, Mumbai City FC topped the league standings, clinching the title and qualification for the 2022 AFC Champions League group stage. ATK Mohun Bagan finished second albeit and could possibly qualify for the 2022 AFC Cup play-off round. NorthEast United and FC Goa finished in the final two ISL Playoffs 2021 spots, ahead of challengers Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur. According to the ISL format, toppers Mumbai City FC will take on fourth-placed FC Goa in the two-legged first semi-final, while ATK Mohun Bagan will take on third-placed NorthEast United in the other semi-final clash.

Also Read: Man United Have Won Only Three league Games From Last 10 Since Topping PL Table In January

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑 🗓️



The dates & venues for the #HeroISL 2020-21 semi-finals!#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/aGxXW8L7vI — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 28, 2021

Goa vs Mumbai City preview

Sergio Lobera was sacked by FC Goa last season and could get his hands on the League Winners' Shield, but the current campaign with Mumbai City FC serves as a vindication of his prowess. While the Islanders struggled to close out the campaign despite being on a 12-game unbeaten run, the franchise will take heart from their impressive performances over the course of the season and look to further add a feather to their game. Mumbai City FC have beaten Goa on both occasions this season and will be favourites to do so when both franchises collide, with the first leg scheduled for March 5 at the Fatorda Stadium. The second leg will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Monday, March 8.

Also Read: Paul Scholes Claims Thiago Is ‘More Suited’ To Man United’s Style Of Play Than Liverpool's

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview

ATK and Mohun Bagan both won major honours last season and the merged club will hope to cap off their debut campaign with some silverware. After narrowly missing out on the League Winners' Shield, Antonio Habas' men will be keen to put their best foot forward in the ISL Playoffs and clinch the trophy. However, the Kolkata based outfit will face a stern test in NorthEast United FC, who turned their campaign around after the arrival of new manager Khalid Jamil. The Highlanders are unbeaten across their last 10 games in the ISL and culminated their season with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters. ATKMB will be favourites for the two-legged semi-final, with the first leg played at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday, March 6. The second leg will be played at Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday, March 9.

Also Read: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic ‘Likes’ Seth Jahn’s Instagram Post Against Antifa; Fans React

Where to watch ISL playoffs live?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 playoffs will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The live stream of the games will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates. Here's the ISL playoffs schedule:

Goa vs Mumbai City

First leg: Friday, March 5, 7:30 PM IST

Second Leg: Monday, March 8, 7:30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan

First leg: Saturday, March 6, 7:30 PM IST

Second leg: Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 PM IST

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter)