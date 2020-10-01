ISL Transfer News: Latest From Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan And Kerala Blasters

ISL clubs are having a busy time as the Indian football season draws closer, as they look to reshuffle and rebuild in order to push for the title. Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters have been among the most active clubs in the transfer market as they look to shape their squad for a challenging season.

Indian football: ISL transfer news latest

In the biggest news coming from the ISL this week, the league's all-time leading goalscorer Corominas bid adieu to the ISL after signing for Spanish side Atletico Baleares. Despite Corominas' departure, FC Goa still look a very formidable unit, having signed former Salgaocar star Devendra Murgaonkar and Australian defender James Donachie, who brings FC Goa experience in the continental championship and will be valuable for the Gaurs.

A local talent who has made his name in the Goa Professional League with his goal-scoring prowess! 🤩



Welcome to FC Goa, Devendra! ⭐#ForcaGoa #WelcomeDevendra

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have secured a big coup by making a major defensive reinforcement in the form of India international Sandesh Jhingan. The Kolkata giants have also brought back Spanish defender Tiri and roped in another experienced India international Subhasish Bose. The Kolkata club also signed a one-year contract extension with Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez and have brought in Bradden Inman from Brisbane Rovers.

After bossing the midfield last season, @javih89 extends his contract with the club for one more year. 🤩

.#Mariners, how excited are you to see him slot into the green and maroon midfield? 🤔

.#ATKMB #JoyMohunBagan#IndianFootball

Kerala Blasters have roped in defensive midfielder Vicente Gomez from Spanish second division side Deportivo de la Coruna. The club also had winger Rahul KP sign a five-year contract extension.

Don't blink, you might miss it!



Rahul KP stays in 🟡 and is ready to break the speed limits again! 🔥#MmudeGadiRahul #YennumYellow

NorthEast United FC welcome Khassa Camara into their midfield while also completing the signing of Portuguese winger Luis Machado. The club is expected to bring in more signings in the days to come as they look to put their 2019 woes behind and start afresh under new head coach Gerard Nus.

Hyderabad FC have overseen contract extensions for youngsters Anuj Kumar & Nikhil Prabhu. The highly-rated duo has each penned extensions till the end of the 2022-23 season. This addition comes in after Hyderabad FC added exciting youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes to their roster.

🚨 For The Future! 🚨



Hyderabad FC extend the contracts of goalkeeper Anuj Kumar and young defender @nprabhu_4 who have each penned long-term deals. 🟡⚫💪 #HyderabadFC #ForTheFuture

Elsewhere, Odisha FC part ways with Narayan Das, Romeo Fernandes, Rana Gharami, Amit Tudu, Bikramjit Singh and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai (Chhuantea). Odisha FC, however, earlier made some great additions to their squad as they look to make it to the playoffs under Stuart Baxter.

East Bengal FC will embark on its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in the 2020-21 season after its inclusion in the ISL following Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation's acquisition of a majority stake in the club and their successful bid to gain entry into the ISL.

