Kylian Mbappe Issues Statement After Reports Of His Exit From PSG; 'I Have Already Said..'

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe's future has been the subject of speculation since the season ended. Lionel Messi already announced his departure from the club after a two season spell as he is set to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). It remains to be seen whether Mbappe honours his current contract or he leaves the French capital.

Mbappe hasn't managed to win the Champions League but won the World Cup with France in 2018

The 24 year old is currently one of the highest paid footballers in the world

He signed a new contract with PSG in the summer of 2022

Kylian Mbappe issued a new statement clearing his stand

Kylian Mbappe has now cleared the air over his future as the youngster issued a statement in the midst of the ongoing murmuring. As quoted by noted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe said, “I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG”.

“The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them”.

Mbappe's stance would mean PSG could lose their star asset for free when his contract expires next summer. The player does have a one-year extension in the deal but it needs to be triggered before July 31 this year.

The player also made his intentions known on social media as he made it clear he will continue his journey at PSG next season.

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

"LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Real Madrid and Manchester United are tipped to be a possible destination

PSG would be looking for suitors as the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly lurking for a big money transfer for the 24-year-old.

The French giants invested more than £150 million in the player and would seek to recoup a major chunk of the money. Real did have a chance to lure the player to Santiago Bernabeu and even after renewing his stay with the club, the player spoke highly of the Spanish giants.

If he does become available on the transfer market it could easily ignite a bidding war and an astronomical fee would be needed to acquire his services.