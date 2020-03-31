Jack Grealish Issues Apology, Villa Release Statement After Skipper Breaches Lockdown

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has issued an apology after he breached UK’s quarantine laws. The matter came to light after the Villa skipper crashed his car near Birmingham on Sunday. The Premier League side have also released a separate statement regarding the same.

What did Jack Grealish do? Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apology

Amid the Jack Grealish apology, a question arises is - what did Jack Grealish do? Grealish faced intense criticism after a purported video of his accident in Birmingham went viral on social media. The player was reported to be visiting his close friends despite the administration’s request to avoid moving out unless the situation demanded so. The player himself had recently posted a video, warning the people to follow the government's advice.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apology after Jack Grealish drunk driving incident

Jack Grealish tweeted a video message seeking an apology for his behaviour. The midfielder claimed that he was deeply embarrassed by Jack Grealish drunk driving incident over the weekend. He went on to reveal that he received a call from one of his friends and then decided to meet him which led to the Jack Grealish drunk driving incident.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apology: Captain urges people to follow guidelines

However, after the Jack Grealish drunk driving incident came to light, the Villa skipper made a humble request to the people. He asked fans not to repeat the mistake that he committed. He also urged people to stay indoors and follow the guidelines and advisories as set out by the authorities.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apology: Midfielder pledges to follow rules

Jack Grealish also assured the people that he too will follow the official advisory of staying indoors. He also hoped that everybody could soon be back to living under normalcy and enjoy their lives once the coronavirus pandemic died down. Meanwhile, his club issued an official statement regarding the player’s behaviour.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apology: Club to fine the player

The statement issued by Aston Villa was extremely critical of their captain. The statement asserted that the club was highly disappointed with Jack Grealish’s decision to break official government guidelines. The club also revealed that the midfielder will be fined, while the proceeds will be donated to the University Hospitals’ Charity in Birmingham.

