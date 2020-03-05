Man United Hopeful Of Signing Jadon Sancho And Jack Grealish In Summer: Report

According to multiple reports in England, Manchester United are set to bid for the signings of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. The duo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window as Man United are looking for a squad revamp.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Borussia Dortmund CEO Makes Bold Claim Regarding Star's Future

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer on the cards

Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly planned the signings of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. These two signings are considered a part of the squad revamp which also saw the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Also Read | Jack Grealish transfer: Man United plotting £160m transfer move for Jack Grealish, James Maddison

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool interested in Dortmund winger

Jadon Sancho, who secured a move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, has made it clear that he wishes to play in the Premier League next season. Even though Chelsea and Liverpool have shown interest in roping in the 19-year-old winger, Man United are the front-runners to sign the England international.

Also Read | Liverpool should sign Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, claims former Reds star

Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund CEO denies Man United move

Despite Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke denying any possible departure for Jadon Sancho, Man United are ready to bid for the winger whose contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until 2022. He has netted 17 goals along with 18 assists for Dortmund. It makes him an ideal option for United.

Jack Grealish transfer: Man United are frontrunners to sign midfielder

Jack Grealish has been phenomenal for Aston Villa and several top clubs are vying to sign the midfielder this summer. His contract with Aston Villa runs until 2023 and he has a release clause of £45 million. Man United would be more than willing to pay that amount considering their recent spending spree.

We gave everything but it wasn’t meant to be.. My team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WVgJufFIHo — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 3, 2020

Jack Grealish has now emerged as the favourite to join Old Trafford ahead of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. He has already netted nine goals for his side along with eight assists to his credit this season. His ability to dominate the game, supplemented by his goalscoring abilities has attracted interest from several top clubs in the Premier League.

Also Read | Neymar heaps praise on Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs PSG UCL clash