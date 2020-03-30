Jack Grealish Crashes 3 Cars Worth $262k After ‘all-night’ Party, Breaching Lockdown Rule

The Jack Grealish drink driving case news comes less than 24 hours after the Aston Villa star posted a video urging fans to stay at home. Having partied until the early hours of Sunday morning, Grealish was set to leave the scene in his £70,000 Range Rover. However, the Jack Grealish car crash incident has angered Aston Villa fans as well as locals near the Birmingham suburb when the midfielder reportedly crashed his car into three other parked cars. Footballers have been urged to stay indoors after the Premier League coronavirus situation caused the suspension of the English top flight.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Set To Lose Whopping $111 Million Due To Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Jack Grealish car crash: Jack Grealish drink driving case

The English midfielder breached the coronavirus lockdown laws on Sunday night as he attended a party at the flat of former Aston Villa teammate Ross McCormack. The party reportedly carried on until 8:00 am and nearby residents revealed the noise from the party was "unbearable". However, after the party, locals were questioning the English midfielder over the Jack Grealish car crash which caused damage to parked cars in the vicinity.

ALSO READ: Scrap Season If It Can't Be Finished By End Of June, Says Harry Kane

Jack Grealish car crash: The damage

Allegedly, the Jack Grealish car crash took place after his Range Rover reversed into a parked silver van, leaving it with a dented bumper and smashed rear lights. Having driven onto the pavement 200 yards on, Grealish's vehicle then slammed into a £30,000 silver C-Class Mercedes, and another £20,000 blue Mercedes. Grealish's Range Rover also crashed into iron railings and the police have launched an investigation over a possible Jack Grealish drink driving case.

Jack Grealish is pictured after 'crashing his £70,000 Range Rover into parked cars after a party' https://t.co/2foPEydjvE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Players Could Be Forced To Take 50 Percent Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Jack Grealish car crash: Jack Grealish drink driving allegation

Following the Jack Grealish car crash incident, the English star appeared confused and unsteady by onlookers. Having partied all night, the Villa captain looked unkempt and dishevelled. Images on social media showed Grealish in a hoodie and shorts, wearing one black slipper and one white slip-on as footwear. Upon being asked questions regarding the 'Jack Grealish drink driving case', the 24-year-old was eager to leave and fled the scene telling angry motorists that he would pay for the damage.

ALSO READ: Premier League Stars To Stay Away From Families For Six Weeks To Ensure Season Completion