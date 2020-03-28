Premier League Players Could Be Forced To Take 50 Percent Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Premier League stars might have to take a 50 percent pay cut as clubs in the lower league could go bust in the COVID-19 lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic news caught the FA completely off guard and a decision was made to suspend the Premier League until April 30. It is reported that footballers in the English top-flight are facing a potential £100 million-plus pay cut in order to save lower league clubs from going bust.

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League suspended

Following the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Premier League decided to suspend games until April 30 at least. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was the first person to test positive in the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic news. However, with the rise in people testing positive for coronavirus in UK, the Premier League return date seems uncertain.

Coronavirus pandemic news calls for emergency talks

Emergency talks between the Premier League, PFA and EFL have been held to provide a survival strategy in the coronavirus pandemic situation. The meeting disclosed that difficult decisions will need to be made in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic situation. A report from the Telegraph states that Premier League stars might receive only half their pay for the next three months amid the ongoing 'coronavirus in UK' crisis and one member of the board explained that this proposal would mitigate the economic conditions and prevent lower league clubs from going bust.

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the the growing impact of COVID-19 on professional football in England



More information on the meeting: https://t.co/hqm4M49oBC pic.twitter.com/D2GBDdxv8j — Premier League (@premierleague) March 27, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League return date?

The 'coronavirus in UK' news has grabbed headlines with the number of fatalities due to the deadly bug. With most people in the country under COVID-19 lockdown, the scheduled Premier League return date soon after April 30 seems unlikely. The outbreak of coronavirus in UK has already claimed the lives of 759 citizens and the government has enforced a strict lockdown to contain the spread.

