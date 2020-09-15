Jadon Sancho And Jude Bellingham Make Dortmund History, Man United Fans Far From Amused

Manchester United fans watching Borussia Dortmund vs MSV Duisburg highlights were left fuming as they rued the transfer targets that got away. Both Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are currently plying their trade in Germany but have been subject to Manchester United’s interest this summer. Reports covering Man United transfer news have linked both players with a move to the Red Devils in the past. However, with Jude Bellingham choosing Dortmund and Jadon Sancho set to stay in Germany this season, fans took to Twitter to express their anguish as the English duo starred in the DFB Pokal match.

Dortmund vs MSV Duisburg highlights round-up

Borussia Dortmund comfortably won their DFB Pokal tie against MSV Duisburg. Lucien Favre’s men won the game 5-0, with goals from Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna and Marco Reus. It was the English duo of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho that was the star of the show, with the 20-year-old registering a goal and an assist on his 100th appearance for the club. Jude Bellingham also made history in Borussia Dortmund colours, becoming the side’s youngest scorer at 17 years and 77 days old. With both Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet, it was also the first time two Englishmen have found the net for Borussia Dortmund.

Both Sancho and Bellingham earlier linked with Man United

While Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho currently play for Borussia Dortmund, the duo has been heavily linked with Man United in the past. The club’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho is well documented, with several reports covering Man United transfer news regarding Sancho. Despite the strong Sancho to United links, the transfer has failed to materialise, with the latest comments made by Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl indicating that the young winger will stay in Germany. Jude Bellingham, 17, is also one of Man United’s failed transfer targets, with the former Birmingham City midfielder choosing Dortmund over Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils failed to convince Jude Bellingham when it came to making the switch to Old Trafford, with the youngster choosing Germany as his next destination despite getting a tour of Carrington from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man United fans react to Sancho and Bellingham performances

So Juse Bellingham and Jadon Sancho scored and celebrated together....... @ManUtd this is so much PAIN pic.twitter.com/zDFNFixO2c — Samson ✨ (@Shamee_Lon) September 14, 2020

Man United fans really must be fuming right now. We got em both: Sancho and Bellingham pic.twitter.com/o6bSlOXik6 — 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@Reusistant) September 14, 2020

I still remember clearly when people were saying letting Dortmund sign Jude Bellingham would pave way for Man united when we want to sign Sancho 😂😂😂



We are slowly turning into Arsenal where we will keep missing out on Talents then comeback and say we were close to signing him https://t.co/awvQb50U8v — Dave (@DaROYALemperor) September 14, 2020

After Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham played a starring role for Borussia Dortmund, a host of Man United fans took to Twitter to rue what might have been. Several fans looking at their transfer targets perform for another club expressed their dissatisfaction at Man United’s transfer strategy this season. Many fans also criticised the club for failing to bring in Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, as they claimed that Man United have missed out on ‘generational talents’ as a result.

Image Credits: Borussia Dortmund Instagram