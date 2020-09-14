Jadon Sancho Reveals This BIG Reason Behind Being Late To Dortmund Training Often

Borussia Dortmund talisman Jadon Sancho admits he is sometimes late for training and says it has to do with a sleeping problem. The player finds it difficult and believes that this is among the few things he would want to work on. The player is trying to settle away from his home country, England.

Jadon Sancho reveals the reason behind being late to training and it's to do with a 'sleeping problem'

In an interview with SoccerBible, Jadon Sancho says he needs to be more professional after revealing his "sleep problem" sometimes makes him late for training. The 20-year-old earlier last season in October was fined by Dortmund for arriving late to the club after returning from England duty. The Jadon Sancho sleeping problem has also been a reason why he was benched against Barcelona after oversleeping and missing a team meeting.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Winger ‘buzzing’ To Join Man United As Deal Picks Up Pace

Jadon Sancho stated that he is late for training sometimes and that is among the few things he would like to work on and sees the need of being a little more professional and put things right. Jadon Sancho says that the club is helping him in achieving his goals and overcoming his weaknesses.

The player said in the interview that slowly but surely, as he gets older, he feels like he is learning new things. People do say that he is very mature for his age, according to Sancho. He guesses that leaving home and learning things for himself has helped with that.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho 'waiting To Collect Bonuses From Dortmund' Before Making Man United Switch

Sancho transfer news

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has taken yet another turn with reports stating that Borrosia Dortmund aren't winning to listen to any offers for the young English international. It was earlier reported that the deal has moved an inch closer this week for Man United. The England international is one of the brightest young talents in Europe and Manchester United are keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford. Jodan Sancho has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top summer target but Man United are trying to negotiate the transfer fee, which they believe is "unrealistic" considering the economic impact of the pandemic.

Also Read | Sancho To United: MUFC Breakthrough In Transfer Talks After ‘£90m Plus £18m Add-ons Bid’

Also Read | Dortmund Youngster Jude Bellingham Makes History After Scoring For England U21s In 6-0 Win

Image: Black and Yellow Instagram