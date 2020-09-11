Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Not Ready To Negotiate Amid Man United's Interest

Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United seems to have fallen apart with the two clubs yet to agree on a deal. The England international, who openly announced his intention to ply his trade in the Premier League, is likely to continue with Borussia Dortmund for at least another year.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer talks end?

According to a report on the Jadon Sancho transfer by Funke Sport, Dortmund are not willing to entertain any possible offers for the 20-year-old. Man United and Dortmund were locked in negotiations to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer this summer. However, the two parties have failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fees. The Bundesliga heavyweights were firm on their demand that the Red Devils pay £108 million ($138 million). However, Man United deemed the demand 'unrealistic.'

Sancho to United could still happen as reports earlier claimed that the winger was keen on playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Funke Sport report now suggests that the former Manchester City winger does not want to leave the club this transfer window. He is happy with Dortmund and will continue for a season more.

Sancho Dortmund contract runs until 2023

The recent Sancho to United reports are averse to earlier talks. Some previous reports insisted that Man United were working on the salaries and fees of the player's agent before presenting an improved offer for the 20-year-old. Some reports also claimed that Sancho had agreed to personal terms with Man United. However, there's more to what meets the eye.

Amid the chaos, the winger is bound by a contract that runs out only in 2023. Having netted 20 goals and racking up an equal number of assists across all competitions the previous season, the player might play an instrumental role for Lucien Favre, who already boasts the likes of Erling Haaland in his side.

Man United transfer news: Will Sancho to United materialise?

There are complications in the Sancho to United deal and fans are asking for more as the Old Trafford outfit has completed just one signing this summer. The club has roped in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, while Solskjaer is also keen on landing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to pair alongside captain Harry Maguire. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the Red Devils end up signing their two priority targets this summer.

