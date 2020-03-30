Jadon Sancho Confirms His Next Move Amid Man United Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has indirectly revealed that he will join Manchester United next season. The 19-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool are also reported to be interested in roping in the England international, however, a move to Man United seems imminent.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United set to sign Dortmund winger

Tough win last night, 2nd leg still to play! 💪🏼 @BVB pic.twitter.com/cMmQz43kzd — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 19, 2020

Recent Man United transfer news suggest that Jadon Sancho has unofficially confirmed that he will make a switch to Man United in the summer. Man United are reportedly ready to meet Borussia Dortmund’s hefty demand of €100 million. Despite Chelsea and Liverpool’s initial interest, things seem to have cooled a bit from the two Premier League heavyweights.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man City not in race

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Man City in 2017. It is reported that Man City have a first-sign option on Sancho but the player prefers to play for Man United. This is also attributed to the presence of players like Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane at Pep Guardiola’s disposal. However, Man City will receive 15% of Sancho’s transfer fee, courtesy of a sell-on clause in his contract.

Jadon Sancho contract: Man United set for overhaul

According to previous media reports in England, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to sign Jadon Sancho this summer as the club moves towards a squad overhaul. The Borussia Dortmund winger is considered to be an important part of Solskjaer’s project at Old Trafford. Ed Woodward also hinted at introducing massive changes to the squad, with several signings expected in the summer.

Jadon Sancho contract runs until 2021

Jadon Sancho’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2021. The winger has netted 17 goals along with 19 assists in 35 games for the Bundesliga outfit this season. Dortmund are placed second on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Bundesliga stands suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

