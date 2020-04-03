Will Jadon Sancho Join Man Utd? Jadon Sancho Latest Transfer News, Dortmund Future

The transfer window is still a few months away but one of the most heavily speculated moves in the summer revolves around a Jadon Sancho transfer. The English winger has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund over the past two seasons, coming of age with the German outfit. Plenty of reports claim Jadon Sancho is the top transfer target for a number of top clubs in Europe. However, Man United fans are keen on knowing the answer to the question, 'Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd in the summer'?

Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd? Man United keen on Sancho

Man United are currently fifth on the Premier League table and have been struggling for some inspiration in the absence of star forward Marcus Rashford before the coronavirus outbreak suspended the English top flight. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped with a big-money Jadon Sancho transfer in the summer window to bolster his attacking options. Although the question of 'Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd? is trending on social media, it could set the English club back by a reported £120 million.

Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd? Previous PL links

The Jadon Sancho transfer news has grabbed headlines for the past few months as rumours have begun to intensify. The 20-year-old began his youth career at Watford before moving to Man City in 2015. However, the lack of opportunities forced Sancho to leave England and make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund. Having been deemed 'not good enough' at the time by English supporters, Sancho could return to the Premier League to prove his former club wrong as Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have done with Chelsea.

Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd? Jadon Sancho transfer boost for Man Utd

Man United have received a huge Jadon Sancho transfer boost due to Marcus Rashford. The 22-year-old is good friends with the Dortmund forward and the duo represents England on an international level. Marcus Rashford could play a big role in orchestrating a Jadon Sancho transfer at Old Trafford. Reports have claimed that Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and Sancho are not on the best of terms and Man United could also use that to their advantage.

Rashford has told Solskjær that Jadon Sancho is decent, dependable and very much likes the idea of what the manager has been putting together #mulive [independent] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 30, 2020

Will Jadon Sancho join Man Utd? Jadon Sancho age factor

The Jadon Sancho age factor plays well into the hands of Man United. At just 20 years of age, the Dortmund star has already notched up 17 goals and a further 17 more assists in all competitions this season. Considering the fact that Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to give youngsters a chance to showcase their talents, a Jadon Sancho transfer at the Theatre of Dreams is not a far-fetched prospect.

