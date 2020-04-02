Marcus Rashford Hopes To Play With Jadon Sancho Amid Man United Transfer Rumours

Amid frequent rumours linking Jadon Sancho with Manchester United, striker Marcus Rashford has opened up on the Borussia Dortmund winger. Sancho has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the upcoming summer. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in roping in the 20-year-old.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Marcus Rashford hails Dortmund winger

Man United striker Marcus Rashford had claimed that he might gel well with Jadon Sancho. Rashford hailed Sancho as a great player, claiming that it was delightful to watch him play. The duo plays together for the England football team and is believed to share a good bond.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Marcus Rashford appreciates winger's skills

Marcus Rashford also labelled Jadon Sancho as a generational player. He elaborated on the footballing aspects of the Dortmund winger that he adored a lot. The Man United striker claimed that Sancho plays off the cuff and he possessed great creative and imaginative skills. These qualities are essential to establish oneself as a world-class player, claimed Rashford.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United frontrunners to sign 20-year-old

Man United are the frontrunners to sign Jadon Sancho in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is reported that Borussia Dortmund will sell the winger only if the Old Trafford side present an offer in the range of €130 million. Meanwhile, his former club Man City are reportedly not keen on re-signing the player who departed the club in 2017.

According to reports, Jadon Sancho is considered to be an important part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the summer. The club looks set to undergo a complete squad overhaul in the summer transfer window. This has been confirmed by Ed Woodward on several occasions.

Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United on cards

Jadon Sancho has a contract until 2021 with the Bundesliga giants. The 20-year-old has managed to score 17 goals while also bagging 19 assists this season. Borussia Dortmund are currently placed second on the Bundesliga points table even as the competition stands suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

