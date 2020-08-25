Jadon Sancho Gets His Own PERi-PERi Sauce As Dortmund Star Teams Up With Nike And Nando's

While any news involving Jadon Sancho has mainly focused on his rumoured transfer to Manchester United, the latest reason why the young star has made the headlines is an entirely different one. The Manchester United transfer target has collaborated with Nike and popular restaurant chain Nando’s to launch his own PERi-PERi hot sauce. The launch of his sauce forms part of a series of new announcements Sancho has made with Nike, which has seen the winger celebrate the upcoming kit and boot launches with the sports manufacturer.

Jadon Sancho Nando’s sauce launched

For some reason, this Jadon Sancho x @nandosuk Peri-Peri sauce has happened...



Ahead of Sancho's new collection boots and gear, Nandos has teamed up with the young player to reveal a special edition Peri-Peri sauce and dubbed it 'Sancho Sauce'.

The Borussia Dortmund star took to social media to share the news of his PERi-PERi hot sauce. The exclusive Jadon Sancho PERi-PERi sauce, called the ‘Sancho Sauce’, is a limited edition sauce which has fused the winger’s flavours and spices off the pitch. According to the chain’s website, the Jadon Sancho Nando’s sauce is the ultimate Medium PERi-PERi sauce, with fiery hints of BBQ and Pineapple.

However, the Jadon Sancho PERi-PERi sauce isn’t available for purchase, with fans having to “Show their Sauce” for a chance to win an exclusive bottle. The "Show Your Sauce" challenge requires fans to show off their best talents and film themselves. The winners of the challenge will have the chance to win an exclusive bottle of the Jadon Sancho PERi-PERi sauce, along with a Jadon x Nike jersey signed by the young winger. The ‘Show Your Sauce’ challenge begins on August 25, and the final winner will be picked by Jadon Sancho on September 7.

Even before the launch of the unique Jadon Sancho PERi-PERi sauce, the words "Sancho Sauce" have heavily featured in the new boots launched by the footballer with Nike. Taking to social media, Jadon Sancho showed off his new boots which he will be wearing next season. The Nike boots are predominantly blue and have been inspired by the time when he used to play cage football. The SE11 Sancho Collection promoted by the winger online has references of the limited edition Jadon Sancho Nando’s sauce as well.

Jadon Sancho transfer update

As soon as the announcement on Jadon Sancho’s PERi-PERi sauce was made, Man United fans bombarded the player’s social media asking him to confirm his move to England. Several reports covering the Jadon Sancho transfer have long been reporting about the winger’s rumoured move to England. However, according to the latest roundup of Manchester United transfer news, talks between the two clubs have reached an impasse after they failed to agree on a transfer fee for the winger. Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc gave a Jadon Sancho transfer update as well, stating that they plan on having Jadon Sancho as part of their team next season.

