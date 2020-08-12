Jadon Sancho Drops Memphis Depay Transfer Hint In New Celebration Video

Jadon Sancho is officially back at Borussia Dortmund's training camp despite rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United. While Dortmund hope to keep their star at the Signal Iduna Park for at least another season, the Bundesliga giants are also eyeing a Memphis Depay transfer to add further firepower to their ranks. Now, Jadon Sancho has teased the former Man United man's move by copying the Depay celebration during training.

Also Read: Dortmund Troll Man United On Twitter Over Jadon Sancho Transfer With Cheeky Caption

Memphis Depay transfer: Jadon Sancho mimicks Depay celebration during Dortmund training

With the Jadon Sancho to United transfer up in the air, the England international returned to Dortmund's training camp in Switzerland on Monday. The 20-year-old looked in fine form as he joined up with his teammates and scored with a cheeky panenka penalty. Jadon Sancho also took a page out of the Memphis Depay celebration, after the Dutch forward famously scored a panenka penalty against Juventus in the Champions League. Depay's penalty knocked Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the competition with Lyon progressing to the quarter-final on away goals. The Lyon forward took notice of Sancho's celebration and mentioned on his Instagram story that the Depay celebration is only for 'young kings' and others shouldn't try it at home.

Also Read: Julian Nagelsmann Reveals Real Madrid Approached Him To Replace Zinedine Zidane In 2018

(Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram)

Dortmund have been linked with a Memphis Depay transfer over the course of the summer. Many touted Depay as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is heavily linked with Manchester United. The Dutch forward had failed to live up to his billing during a frustrating 18 months at Old Trafford and was shipped off to Lyon in a £16m deal. While the Sancho to United deal seems distant at present, Dortmund are still eyeing a Memphis Depay transfer as his Lyon contract expires in 2021.

Also Read: Adama Traore Turns Into Superman, Sprints Past Players In No Time To Win Penalty: Watch

(Image Courtesy: Memphis Depay Instagram)

While Lyon remain confident of the 26-year-old signing an extension it remains to be seen whether the former Red Devil will remain in France. Man United will be informed ahead of any potential Memphis Depay transfer, with the Premier League outfit having reportedly inserted a buyback clause during his sale in 2017. Depay has been an ever-present for Lyon since joining them, and his versatility makes him a valuable asset for the Ligue1 side. The Dutch forward can feature on both wings, while also taking up the No. 10 role or feature as an out and out centre forward.

Also Read: Robert Lewandowski Has Succeeded Lionel Messi As The Best Player In The World: Matthaus

Football transfer news: Jadon Sancho to United off?

Man United have been chasing a move for Jadon Sancho for the past couple of seasons but their pursuit of the England international took a major blow when Dortmund director Michael Zorc revealed that the 20-year-old will remain at the Signal Iduna Park for another season. According to multiple reports, the Bundesliga giants had given the Red Devils a deadline until August 10 to negotiate a deal for Sancho but the two clubs were around £20 million apart in their respective valuations. Subsequently, the former Man City youngster joined up with his teammates for training and has been listed in their training camp squad for Switzerland.

(Image Courtesy: Black Yellow Twitter, Memphis Depay Instagram)