Jadon Sancho 'running Out Of Pace'? Did Striker Call Dortmund 'underachieving' Team?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United's attempt to rope in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ended embarrassingly with the player agreeing to stay on for a season more. In various interviews, the youngster claimed that he was happy at the Signal Iduna Park. But his words seem to have fallen apart too soon, with the 20-year-old now disenchanted in Germany.

Football transfer news: Jadon Sancho disenchanted at Dortmund

According to a report by German media publication Bild, Sancho appears to be disenchanted at Signal Iduna Park since the start of the 2020-21 season. The England international has seemingly seen a decline in his form this season and appears to have 'run out of pace.'

Sancho believes that he is a part of a team that has been under-achieving over the past few seasons. Though the winger has netted once along with two assists in five games, he is yet to replicate his previous season's performance, which played a key role in determining Man United's interest in him.

Sancho facing disciplinary issues

Just the previous season, he started off with three goals and five assists in the initial five games. Notably, Dortmund's defeat against Lazio in the Champions League this week hasn't gone down well with Sancho. Moreover, the player seems to have disciplinary issues as well, which is visible from some recent controversies he has been involved in.

In October last year, Sancho arrived late to training and was subsequently suspended by the manager. While Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc praised Sancho as a great talent, he went on to reportedly assert that the winger does tests the club's patience on some occasions, describing the player as 'troublesome'.

Sancho Dortmund contract runs until 2023

Besides, Sancho was recently slammed after he violated coronavirus guidelines in the UK. The Dortmund winger was among the three England players who attended Tammy Abraham's birthday party while on national duty. Following the criticism, he issued a public apology, regretting the debacle.

Despite the conflicts, Dortmund are in no mood on negotiating the Sancho transfer with Man United. Bild claims that the Bundesliga giants will not sign on the dotted lines to sanction the Sancho to United talks even if the Red Devils pay £108 million, the player's valuation set out by the club. Meanwhile, Sancho's Dortmund contract was recently extended and he is bound with the club until 2023.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram