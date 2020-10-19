Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Given Hope Of Landing Jadon Sancho Next Year

Premier League giants Man United have been given hope of signing Jadon Sancho from Dortmund next summer. The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Sancho in the summer but were never able to reach a final agreement with BVB over a fee for the winger. However, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has now hinted Manchester United's move for Jadon Sancho was "misjudged" and the 20-time English champions might still be able to land their target next summer.

It was no secret that Man United had Jadon Sancho at the top of their wishlist in the summer, however, the English heavyweights were unwilling to pay the German outfit's £108 million (€120m) asking price. Dortmund had originally set an August 10 deadline for any team wanting to match Sancho's asking price but United felt that the Bundesliga side would soften their stance if a suitable offer arrived. Just a few days before the transfer window closed, club officials at Dortmund reiterated that Sancho would remain at the Signal Iduna Park for the 2020-21 season after the Red Devils reportedly prepared a £91 million (€100m) offer including add-ons for the 20-year-old.

#bvb CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke: "Perhaps a club that wanted him (Jadon Sancho) misjudged it and believed we were ready to compromise. We had a clear line, and we will have it next summer." [ZDF via FourFourTwo] #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 18, 2020

Although many believe that United failed at their opportunity to land Sancho, Dortmund CEO Watzke has explained that Man United initially "misjudged" the situation over Jadon Sancho and indicated that no player is unsellable. While speaking to ZDF Sports earlier this week, he said, "They (Man United) misjudged the situation on Sancho because we are more than willing to compromise. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer as well"

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United to face competition from European suitors?

Watzke's comments on Sancho may have sparked hope for United to land the star winger but reports from The Sun claim that other suitors are now also monitoring the Dortmund attacker. It is believed that United might face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich next summer along with other clubs in the hunt for Sancho. Reports also claim that United were keen on signing Sancho in the January transfer window but Dortmund have no intention of selling their prized asset midway through the campaign.

Sancho has already made four appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring once and grabbing two assists in all competitions so far.

