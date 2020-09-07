Man United Turned DOWN chance To Sign Kai Havertz Due To Jadon Sancho Transfer Priority

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as they refused to pay his hefty price tag. It is believed that the Red Devils still prioritise a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho over any other winger this summer despite completing the transfer of Donny van de Beek last week. Havertz completed his £71m (€80m) move to Chelsea from Leverkusen on Friday following weeks of negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho latest and turning down move for Kai Havertz

According to reports from MEN Sport, Man United baulked at Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price for Kai Havertz. The Red Devils were linked with a move for Havertz last month as an alternative to Jadon Sancho but failed to land the German international due to Leverkusen’s asking price. The report goes on to state that Sancho still remains a top priority for United, who have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old throughout the summer. Last week, United confirmed the arrival of Dutch attacker Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Jamie Carragher on Jadon Sancho: “Man Utd have got a clear run at Sancho now, but that will change if he’s still at Dortmund next year. I’d be very surprised if Liverpool didn’t try to sign him next summer. That’s why I think United will pay what they have got to pay.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 6, 2020

Reports from Goal claim that United are in the process of negotiating a transfer for Sancho with his representatives over a record-breaking deal. Dortmund have slapped a £108m (€120m) price tag on Sancho and have stood firm on their player staying put at the Signal Iduna Park for the upcoming season. Sancho has been part of pre-season training at Dortmund and recently stated: "It’s a nice feeling to be worth so much. I had no idea about the rumours, it’s only the media that makes a big deal about it.” Sancho scored 20 goals and notched up 20 assists for Dortmund in all competitions last season. It now remains to be seen whether or not United are willing to splash the cash for the young attacker over the summer.

Kai Havertz to Chelsea: Blues complete deal for German superstar

Following weeks of negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea finally managed to secure a move for Kai Havertz on Friday after agreeing personal terms with the player a while back. Havertz joins Chelsea in a deal worth £71m (€80m) potentially rising to £90m (€100m) with add-ons. The 21-year-old Havertz signed a five-year deal with the west London club and will be one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz scored 18 goals and racked up 8 assists for Leverkusen last season in all competitions. However, Leverkusen still failed to qualify for the Champions League which resulted in Havertz handing in his transfer request. Havertz becomes Chelsea’s second German player to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer after the Blues signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. Chelsea also confirmed deals for Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Malang Saar and Ben Chilwell during this transfer window.

Image Credits – Dortmund / Chelsea Twitter