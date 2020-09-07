Man United Transfer News: Sergio Reguilon Provides Update On Ankle Injury After Spain Win

Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon was on the receiving end of a nasty collision which led to an injury on his left ankle during Spain’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in their second group stage match of the UEFA Nations League. However, concerns have been eased over the severity of Reguilon’s ankle problem following his clash with Ukrainian star Viktor Kovalenko in stoppage time at the end of the second half that saw the Spain defender land on the deck as he appeared to be in severe pain. The Twitter account of the Spanish national football team confirmed that Reguilon suffered an external sprain on his left ankle. Reguilon, by his own admission, believes he should be back on the field in about a week.

🏥 La exploración a Reguilón confirma un esguince externo del tobillo izquierdo. Los servicios médicos del Real Madrid ya han sido informados por parte de la RFEF #SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/1zlR0EZ4jR — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 6, 2020

Sergio Reguilon injury concerns dismissed as Spain record 4-0 win over Ukraine

Spain secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday as Sergio Ramos scored a brace with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also getting on the scoresheet. However, Reguilon's international debut ended in agony after he suffered a serious injury following a collision with Viktor Kovalenko towards the end of the game. The 23-year-old then let out loud a cry of pain as his foot appeared to roll on the field. There were plenty of concerns around the injury sustained by the defender and he was helped down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

However, Reguilon himself has given a positive update on his situation and claimed that he should be fit to get back onto the field within a week. On Twitter, the Spanish National Team confirmed their left-back suffered an external sprain to his ankle. There were initial fears of Reguilon possibly suffering a broken ankle due to the impact of the collision and the subsequent fall.

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Sergio Reguilon transfer: Sergio Reguilon to United on the cards?

Sergio Reguilon sent Man United fans into a frenzy after he changed his bio on social media. Reguilon used to have Sevilla and Real Madrid on his Instagram bio but has taken away the name of both clubs. Multiple reports claim this might be Reguilon dropping a hint over his future ever since he has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. According to reports from MEN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are in the running to secure the services of Reguilon, who will reportedly not be loaned out to Sevilla for next season.

