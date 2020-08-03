Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Looking To Divide Payment Over 2 Years With £61m Upfront

Manchester United look set to have a busy summer after having qualified for the UEFA Champions League. The Man United transfer news off late has seen the club linked with a host of stars. The club has been linked with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as well as a shock move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. However, out of all the Man United transfer news being reported over the summer, the Jadon Sancho transfer links have been strongest, with latest reports having disclosed a new update on the rumours.

Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer round-up

The young Englishman appears to be the No.1 transfer target for Manchester United this summer. Reports covering the Jadon Sancho transfer news had earlier talked about how personal terms have already been agreed between the clubs. It is Jadon Sancho’s transfer fee, which is proving to be the barrier when it comes to the deal. Borussia Dortmund value the player closer to £105 million and have also set an August 10 deadline for any Jadon Sancho transfer to take place, as the German club head to their Swiss pre-season training camp after it.

On the other hand, Manchester United have an alternate view on Sancho’s valuation, according to mainstream outlets covering football transfer news. Sports publications had revealed that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly values the Borussia Dortmund winger closer to £80 million.

Latest Jadon Sancho transfer news discloses pay structure for transfer

#mufc want to pay €70m up front + €30m for Jadon Sancho up to 2021, and then an extra €20m in 2022 #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2020

If the latest Man United transfer news is considered, it looks like the club has figured out a way to complete the Jadon Sancho to Man United deal. German sports publication Bild has revealed that an instalment plan, which has become common parlance in mega transfers, is now being finalized between the two clubs. According to the report, Manchester United have decided to match Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho value.

The club is looking to pay £61 million upfront, with £44 million being handed out to Borussia Dortmund in the next two years. This would see the Red Devils shell out £26.5 million for Jadon Sancho in 2021, while the remaining £17.5 million is paid to Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Borussia Dortmund 'would not say no' to an offer worth €120m for Jadon Sancho, even if it is 'scraped together' #mulive [bild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2020

Reports mentioning the Jadon Sancho transfer news have also explained how Solskjaer wants the Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer done quickly as possible, in order to integrate the youngster with the Man United squad ahead of the Premier League season. Bild concluded that the new payment plan offered by Man United would not be something that the German club would say no to. If the transfer is completed, it will see Jadon Sancho triple his current £75k-a-week salary according to The Mirror.

Image Courtesy; instagram/sanchoo10