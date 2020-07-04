Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal In Principle With Manchester United,will Earn £140k A Week

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga looks to have taken a new, albeit less surprising turn as reports covering Manchester United transfer news this week revealed the Borussia Dortmund winger has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. With this, the Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal has taken one step closer to completion. The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has been going on for some time now, with the player reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League next season.

In the last two weeks, Jadon Sancho has agreed in principle a five year contract with #mufc, which will initially be around £140,000 a week but increasing to around £200,000 a week over the course of the deal #mulive [@garbosj, @TransferPodcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 3, 2020

Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal gets big boost as Dortmund star agrees terms

The Transfer Window Podcast while covering the Jadon Sancho transfer revealed that the Dortmund winger has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. The England international will reportedly sign a 5-year contract at Old Trafford. The Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal will see the 20-year-old earn £140,000-a-week. The news comes as a welcome boost for Manchester United fans, with the club being linked with the Jadon Sancho transfer for a long time. The Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal will also see the player’s wages rise to £200,000 per week over the course of the deal.

Manchester United transfer news: Transfer fee a stumbling block in Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal

However, the reports covering the Jadon Sancho transfer also revealed that the Jadon Sancho transfer deal is far from reaching its completion. The difference between the transfer fees for the Jadon Sancho transfer is rumoured to be the reason for the same. Transfer expert Ian McGarry giving an update on the Jadon Sancho transfer revealed that the Red Devils have decided that they are not willing to pay more than £50m for the Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal.

The valuation by the club could prove to be a stumbling block in the Jadon Sancho transfer as the rumoured figure is less than half of Dortmund’s valuation of the player. Press reports covering the Jadon Sancho transfer have reported that Dortmund will consider a Jadon Sancho transfer fee of around £115 million for the player. The club’s chief Michael Zorc revealed recently that Dortmund are confident of holding onto Jadon Sancho as they don’t expect anyone to meet their expectations when it comes to the Jadon Sancho transfer fee.

The Jadon Sancho transfer promises to be one of the most intriguing transfer sagas this season. The player’s value has been boosted by his tremendous performances for Borussia Dortmund this season. Sancho scored a mammoth 20 goals for Dortmund this season, while also going on to assist another 20, in what has been Dortmund's highest-scoring Bundesliga season. While agreeing personal terms is a step in the right direction, it remains to be seen whether the Jadon Sancho Manchester United deal will actually go through due to the differences in the club’s valuation of the Jadon Sancho transfer fee. Considering Sancho is just 20, Man United will have to cough up considerably more than £50m, even after taking into account the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram