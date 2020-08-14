Jadon Sancho Transfer Takes HUGE Turn As Dortmund CEO Denies Man United Move This Year

Manchester United's attempt to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer this season looks like a distant dream now with the two clubs afar from reaching a consensus. Recent comments from Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke suggests the Jadon Sancho transfer has been put off for now and the player will continue at least for a season more at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho to continue at the club: Dortmund CEO

According to RTL, Dortmund CEO Watzke has clearly claimed that Sancho will continue with the club for the 2020-21 season. He described himself as a 'Westphalian' and taking the word 'definite' literally. On asked to elaborate further if the Jadon Sancho transfer has been put off, the Dortmund CEO claimed that there was no further room for interpretation after the comments he made.

Dortmund director denies Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United

This is however not the first instance that an official from the Bundesliga giants have spoken against the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United. Earlier, Dortmund director Michael Zorc had commented that the club have planned the next season keeping in view the availability of Sancho and playing with the Bundesliga outfit.

He also went on to dismiss rumours that the club have extended the winger's contract, Michael Zorc stated, "Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Football transfer news: Sancho 'happy' with young teammates

Amid the Jadon Sancho transfer complications, the England international is participating in the team's training camp that is being hosted in Switzerland. Sancho starred in the team's friendly game against Austrian side Altach, with Dortmund scoring six goals while conceding none. Although he did not score a goal in the game, his performance indicated on what Dortmund fans should expect from the winger, along with Erling Haaland and new arrival Jude Bellingham.

After the game, Sancho, while speaking to the media, claimed that he was happy at the club. He described his teammates as a 'special young bunch', claiming that he was happy on sharing the field with them while also providing them with the relevant guidance when needed.

