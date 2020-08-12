Jadon Sancho Transfer To Man United Still On The Cards Despite Dortmund’s Bold Stance

Man United have been given a glimmer of hope over securing a move for Jadon Sancho despite Dortmund's firm stance on the England international staying at the Signal Iduna Park for next season. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man United have already agreed on personal terms with Jadon Sancho with the ball now in the player's court if he remains keen to force a move to Old Trafford. However, this comes after Dortmund confirmed that the English winger will not leave the club as their pre-season training has already begun.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho to United still on the cards?

Although Jadon Sancho has already begun pre-season training with the Dortmund squad in Switzerland, Man United are still in contention to secure the services of the 20-year-old. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had listed Jadon Sancho as his top transfer target for the summer but was dealt a major blow when it was reported that the star winger linked up with his Dortmund teammates at their club's training camp on Monday. Dortmund then revealed they had secretly extended Sancho's contract until 2023. However, Fabrizio Romano believes that nothing is over just yet and United fans still have something to look forward to with Sancho.

Christian Falk: "I can confirm what Fabrizio [Romano] is saying, there is an agreement with Sancho [with #mufc]." #mulive [pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

Romano confirmed that Sancho's contract with Man United is already set and it's now up to the player to act. On a podcast this week, the journalist said, "If Sancho wants to join United, he must now make a decision, maybe hand in his transfer request or ask permission to leave." He then explained that Dortmund have asked for €120m (£110m) with achievable add-ons but Sancho might have to put a little pressure on Dortmund to force the issue and leave for a relatively lower price.

🎙️ Michael Zorc presser:



"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions." pic.twitter.com/Dy6PwEK3io — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Football transfer news: Michael Zorc comments on Sancho to United

Only a few days ago, Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that Sancho is expected to remain at the club and the decision is final. Dortmund had previously claimed that the deadline for players to leave the club would be prior to pre-season training. Dortmund also appeared to mock Man United on Twitter when the Red Devils faced Copenhagen in the Europa League as they posted an image of Jadon Sancho with a cheeky caption.

Image Credits - Dortmund Instagram / AP