Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Target 'loves Playing' With Dortmund's 'special Bunch'

Jadon Sancho has dominated Man United transfer news over the past few months with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on adding the Dortmund star to his ranks. With the Jadon Sancho to Man United deal in jeopardy, the England international returned to training and was named in their Switzerland training camp squad. And now the 20-year-old has further cast doout on a potential transfer by lavishing praise towards his Dortmund teammates after their recent 6-0 friendly win.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer in doubt as Dortmund star lavishing praise on 'special' teammates

The Jadon Sancho to Man United rumours continue to dominate the press as he continues to train with the Bundesliga giants. The England international was in fine form alongside 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham as they combined well in the first half to help Dortmund win 6-0 against Austrian side SCR Altach. Both players were withdrawn at half-time as head coach Lucien Favre made wholesale changes to his side. Speaking on the sidelines of Dortmund's win, the 20-year-old winger that the squad was a 'special bunch' of players and he loves playing with them.

Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that their price for Jadon Sancho is €120m, a price #mufc are not willing to pay. Significantly, United haven't said what they are willing to pay. Until that happens, there can't be a basis for negotiations #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 12, 2020

The England international said that he was happy to share the pitch with his teammates and wants to guide them. Sancho said that he was 17 when he joined Dortmund and some of the guys in the squad are of the same age and he wants to guide and motivate them. The 20-year-old's comments are likely to present a huge blow to Man United's aspirations of a Jadon Sancho transfer after reports suggested that both parties had agreed on personal terms on a basic salary of around £250,000 a week.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils still confident on sealing Jadon Sancho transfer

Christian Falk: "I can confirm what Fabrizio [Romano] is saying, there is an agreement with Sancho [with #mufc]." #mulive [pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a Jadon Sancho transfer is still on the cards despite BVB director Michael Zorc confirming that the Bundesliga giants extended the former Man City youngster's contract until 2023. In his latest Man United transfer news update, Romano said that both Sancho and Man United have agreed on personal terms but the ball is in the England international's court. The Jadon Sancho value continues to remain a sticking point in negotiations, with Dortmund reluctant to compromise on their €120m (£110m) asking price. However, the deal could be achieved if the 20-year-old puts pressure on the Dortmund hierarchy to complete the deal and the asking price could then be met with achievable add-ons.

