Man United To Spend €300million To Build Their Team Around Jadon Sancho: Report

Manchester United are keen on signing long-term target Jadon Sancho in the summer, with the England international looking for a return to England. The former Manchester City winger has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to push for a Jadon Sancho transfer in the summer despite the financial crisis stimulated by the coronavirus pandemic. Man United have offered to fork out more than €300m to build their squad around the Dortmund star, with Kai Havertz and Jude Bellingham among the prime targets to support the exciting Dortmund star.

Man United transfer news: Dortmund demand over €100m to sanction Jadon Sancho transfer

In a chat with Utd Report, Christian Falk, the Head of Football at German outlets Bild and SportBild spoke about the Jadon Sancho transfer and discussed the tug of war between Dortmund and Man United to sign Jude Bellingham. Falk added that the Bundesliga giants are keen on holding onto Sancho for another season and teammates Emre Can and Marco Reus are trying to convince him to stay put in Germany. Despite the financial uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund are holding out for more than €100m to sanction the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Falk believes the €100m number is the lower limit and the German side will only enter negotiations if teams are willing to pay up. He added that the Jadon Sancho transfer will only happen this summer if Sancho absolutely wants to leave and brings a club which is willing to fork out the mammoth transfer fee.

Exclusive: @cfbayern reveals Manchester United are ready to invest €300m to build a new team, something that will be a "huge incentive" to players like Jadon Sancho — utdreport (@utdreport) June 12, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United ready to fork out more than €300m to build a 'big team'

However, a report by the Evening Standard states that Dortmund are running out of patience with Jadon Sancho's behaviour off the pitch, who was fined by the Bundesliga last week for breaking Germany's coronavirus safety guidelines. A SportBild report further claimed that the England international previously ran into trouble by missing training and turning up late to a meeting, while his frequent trips to England are also frowned upon. Christian Falk added that former Man City winger considers the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United as a big step up in his career and is keen on returning to England.

He further stated that Man United are ready to splurge in excess of €300m to build a 'big team' around the England international. Falk added that the Red Devils could, in fact, go on a spending spree this summer itself, with Kai Havertz and Jude Bellingham rumoured to be on Man United's radar.

Man United transfer news: Jude Bellingham to choose Dortmund over United, follow the Sancho route

Addressing the rumours linking Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham to Man United and Dortmund, Christian Falk said that the 16-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and move to Germany. Falk believes Sancho's decision to move to Dortmund over Bayern Munich and his success is a big advertisement for the Bundesliga for English talents. He added that he strong clubs in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern, offer talented English players a chance to play, even in the Champions League. Falk then revealed that according to his sources, Bellingham will move to Germany and has chosen Dortmund over Manchester United.

