Wolves Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns against Crystal Palace in Matchday 7 of the Premier League. The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 31. Here's a look at the Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream details, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction and preview

Both Wolves and Crystal Palace boast of identical records in the Premier League so far this season ahead of their clash on Friday (Saturday IST). Nuno Espirito Santo's side stands at the 9th place on the Premier League table and drew against Newcastle last time out. Their opponents are eight on goal difference and are fresh from their 2-1 win over Fulham last week. In what promises to be a tight affair, we predict that Wolves quality could make the difference, and they are likely to clinch the three points at home.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news

Wolves have a clean bill of health, with only Jonny Castro out with a long term injury. Nuno has plenty of options for change as he looks to return to winning ways and new signing Fernando Marcal could make his way back into the starting XI. Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho could also make a return showcasing the depth the Wolves roster boasts of this season.

As for Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson will be without the services of Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Conor Wickham. Joel Ward is also ruled out, while Jairo Riedewald and Tyrick Mitchell are doubtful to face Wolves. James McCarthy and James Tomkins are back in contention so are Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew who returned with negative COVID-19 tests.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace predicted XIs

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Fernando Marcal, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Nelson Semedo; Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Fernando Marcal, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Nelson Semedo; Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Michy Batshuayi, Wilfried Zaha

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live?

The live telecast of Wolves vs Crystal Palace will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday.

(Image Courtesy: Wolves, Crystal Palace Instagram)