Jamie Carragher Wants Henderson To Get 'absolutely Rotten' After Premier League Title

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool's long-drawn dream of clinching the Premier League title finally materialised this week, as they laid an early hand on the title with seven games left to play. The achievement is extraordinary, not only for the present Liverpool players but also for former superstars, with club legend Jamie Carragher no exception. The Liverpool legend asked club captain Jordan Henderson to get 'absolutely rotten' during the Liverpool title celebrations.

Jamie Carragher asks Jordan Henderson to get 'rotten' during Liverpool title celebrations

Jamie Carragher was on a Sky Sports interview with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the Reds were officially crowned Premier League champions. During the Jordan Henderson interview, Jamie Carragher stated that the midfielder was a great professional. However, he expects the club captain to get 'absolutely rotten' like him during the Liverpool title celebrations. Jamie Carragher held a bottle of champagne in his hand and implied Jordan Henderson to celebrate the way he was doing, as he went on to blow the lid off the bottle.

Jamie Carragher: Have been waiting for this moment for years

Before the Jordan Henderson interview, Jamie Carragher asserted that he has been waiting for this moment for several years. He claimed that he often felt that he let the club down by not winning the Premier League during his time at Anfield. He, however, asserted that he often dreamt of winning the silverware, not for himself, but for the club's fans.

Jamie Carragher has been quite active on Twitter since Thursday after Chelsea defeated Manchester City to ensure Liverpool's early coronation as Premier League champions. The Liverpool legend mocked Man United great Gary Neville, who has often spoken against Liverpool winning the title. The likes of Rio Ferdinand also lauded Liverpool's effort this season.

Liverpool win Premier League: Rio Ferdinand lauds the Reds

Rio Ferdinand, in a tweet, asserted that Liverpool thoroughly deserved the title this season, citing their exceptional figure of 28 victories in 31 games. He also lauded the team's valour to succeed this season, after they narrowly missed out on the trophy to Manchester City last season. As of June 26, Liverpool are officially the champions of England.

Image courtesy: Jamie Carragher Instagram