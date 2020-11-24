Jamshedpur Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Game Preview

Jamshedpur FC are set to welcome Chennaiyin FC to the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the fifth match of the ISL 2020-21 season. While Jamshedpur FC will be looking to improve on their eighth-place position from last season, Chennaiyin FC will be looking to go one step further after losing the final last season. The Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will begin on Tuesday, November 24 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC live stream information, Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC team news and Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC prediction ahead of the encounter.

ISL points table: Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC preview

The Jamshedpur side will feature members, which were an integral part of the Chennaiyin squad from last season. Coach Owen Coyle decided to move to Jamshedpur during the off-season, taking with him last season’s joint top-scorer Nerijus Valskis and star defender Laldinliana Renthlei. The home side has made several key signings this season and will be looking to make a winning start to their 2020-21 campaign.

Csaba Laszlo is now in charge of a Chennaiyin side which is known for their consistency. Esmael Goncalves and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev have been brought in an effort to fill the goal-scoring gap left by Nerijus Valskis. With a strong Indian contingent to boot, Chennaiyin FC will be confident about their chances of winning the league this season. The two sides have met six times in the past, with Chennaiyin winning twice, Jamshedpur winning once, and the remaining three games ending in a draw.

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC team news: Players to look out for

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis will be expected to lead the line and replicate his goal-scoring prowess from last season, while Jackichand Singh is a solid addition to the squad as well.

Chennaiyin FC: Jakub Sylvestr has been tasked with filling the void left by Valskis, and the Slovak can have a great season if he is supported in attack by the likes of Rafael Crivellaro and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC team news: Probable playing 11

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima; Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

ISL live: How to watch Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC live in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC ISL live game on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). The Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin prediction

According to our Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, the match will end in a draw.

