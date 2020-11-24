JFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

Quick links:
Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24, at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, JFC vs CFC Dream11 team and the probable JFC vs CFC playing 11.
Owen Coyle was the mastermind behind Chennaiyin FC's fairytale comeback last season that saw the club go from rock bottom to finalists of the Indian Super League. However it won't be just one, but three of their former players in the opposing dugout when they take on Jamshedpur FC this week.
Jamshedpur joined the league in 2017 and are yet to make the playoffs. They will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes in this campaign. Jamshedpur FC conceded 35 goals last season with only Hyderabad FC having a more porous defence, a fact that's going to be their biggest concern going into the season.
The Red Miners have made signings on that front, bringing in Peter Hartley and Nigerian centre-back Stephen Eze, as well as defender Laldinliana Renthlei who joins Owen Coyle from Chennaiyin FC. Our JFC vs CFC match prediction is a draw between two attacking sides.
@ChennaiyinFC @Supermachans @bstandblues It’s match day and although I’m 4717 miles away I’ll be cheering watching and kicking every ⚽️.— John Gregory (@JohnGregory77) November 23, 2020
Best owners best staff and the best fans in ISL have a great & successful season guys 💙💙💙#AllInForChennaiyin
JG 💙 pic.twitter.com/GsO2AB7avH
The two sides have met six times in ISL history with Chennaiyin winning twice, Jamshedpur coming out on top once and the rest ending in draws.
Set your alarm clocks!⏰— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 24, 2020
You don't want to miss out on our first clash of the season, do you? @jackichand10 #JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/nxVwvlcLaq
JFC vs CFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks
JFC vs CFC live: Chennaiyin FC top picks
Goalkeeper - Vishal Kaith
Defenders - Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala
Midfielders - Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alex Lima
Forwards - Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus Valskis (VC)
