JFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24, at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, JFC vs CFC Dream11 team and the probable JFC vs CFC playing 11.

JFC vs CFC live: JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Owen Coyle was the mastermind behind Chennaiyin FC's fairytale comeback last season that saw the club go from rock bottom to finalists of the Indian Super League. However it won't be just one, but three of their former players in the opposing dugout when they take on Jamshedpur FC this week.

Jamshedpur joined the league in 2017 and are yet to make the playoffs. They will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes in this campaign. Jamshedpur FC conceded 35 goals last season with only Hyderabad FC having a more porous defence, a fact that's going to be their biggest concern going into the season.

The Red Miners have made signings on that front, bringing in Peter Hartley and Nigerian centre-back Stephen Eze, as well as defender Laldinliana Renthlei who joins Owen Coyle from Chennaiyin FC. Our JFC vs CFC match prediction is a draw between two attacking sides.

⁦@ChennaiyinFC⁩ ⁦@Supermachans⁩ ⁦@bstandblues⁩ It’s match day and although I’m 4717 miles away I’ll be cheering watching and kicking every ⚽️.

Best owners best staff and the best fans in ISL have a great & successful season guys 💙💙💙#AllInForChennaiyin

JG 💙 pic.twitter.com/GsO2AB7avH — John Gregory (@JohnGregory77) November 23, 2020

Also Read | BEI Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

JFC vs CFC live: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met six times in ISL history with Chennaiyin winning twice, Jamshedpur coming out on top once and the rest ending in draws.

Set your alarm clocks!⏰



You don't want to miss out on our first clash of the season, do you? @jackichand10 #JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/nxVwvlcLaq — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 24, 2020

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Star Luis Suarez UPSET With Lionel Messi's Situation At Barcelona

JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: Probable JFC vs CFC playing 11

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - TP Rahenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendar Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC probable 11 - Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

JFC vs CFC live: Top picks for JFC vs CFC Dream11 team

JFC vs CFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Alex Lima

JFC vs CFC live: Chennaiyin FC top picks

Anirudh Thapa

Rafael Crivellaro

Also Read | Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Green Light To Open Luxury Hotel In Manchester?

JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: JFC vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vishal Kaith

Defenders - Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders - Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alex Lima

Forwards - Nicholas Fitzgerald; Nerijus Valskis (VC)

Also Read | PG Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Note: The above JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, JFC vs CFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JFC vs CFC Dream11 team and JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Jamshedpur FC Twitter