Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Michael Owen Rates Steven Gerrard Better Than Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard; Twitter Reacts

Football News

Michael Owen spoke on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast and shared his thoughts on current Rangers manager Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Owen

Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard, were considered as the best midfielders that had played for England and complementing them upfront was Michael Owen, who was a fantastic finisher in front of goal. Recently the former Liverpool and Manchester United striker appeared on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast and shared his thoughts on current Rangers manager Gerrard.

Also read: Liverpool Fan Caroline Wozniacki Gets Special Message From Steven Gerrard

Michael Owen rates Steven Gerrard higher than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard 

Michael Owen who won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Liverpool is convinced that Gerrard was the best player out of the trio, saying the former Liverpool captain was 'on a different level' to anyone he’s seen or played with. During the show, Michael Owen said that Scholes is just total and utter genius. He said that Scholes had different attributes in terms of the way he changed his game from being a bombing midfielder scoring to a quarterback.

Also Read: When Steven Gerrard Asked Luis Suarez To Reject Arsenal And Wait For Barcelona

Speaking about current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Michael Owen said that there is no one to question his goalscoring ability, but for him, Steven Gerrard is on a different level than anything that he has seen or played with. He also said that he has played with some great Manchester United players, Liverpool players, Real Madrid and England, but if you ask him to rewind the clock, and pick player playing in the Champions League final, then he would have Steven Gerrard as his first pick out of anyone.

Also Read: Liverpool Fans Want Steven Gerrard To Play Last 4-5 Matches Of Premier League 2019-20

Twitter reacts over Michael Owen comments 

 

Also Read:  Steven Gerrard Reveals Real Madrid Wanted Him To 'Cause A War' At Liverpool

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020