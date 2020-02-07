Michael Owen Rates Steven Gerrard Better Than Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard; Twitter Reacts

Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard, were considered as the best midfielders that had played for England and complementing them upfront was Michael Owen, who was a fantastic finisher in front of goal. Recently the former Liverpool and Manchester United striker appeared on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast and shared his thoughts on current Rangers manager Gerrard.

Michael Owen rates Steven Gerrard higher than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard

Really enjoyed doing the Podcast with @Carra23.

Got me thinking about doing my own with you as my first guest! So many stories to tell..... 😜 https://t.co/C9Ju7efwn3 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 6, 2020

Michael Owen who won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Liverpool is convinced that Gerrard was the best player out of the trio, saying the former Liverpool captain was 'on a different level' to anyone he’s seen or played with. During the show, Michael Owen said that Scholes is just total and utter genius. He said that Scholes had different attributes in terms of the way he changed his game from being a bombing midfielder scoring to a quarterback.

Speaking about current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Michael Owen said that there is no one to question his goalscoring ability, but for him, Steven Gerrard is on a different level than anything that he has seen or played with. He also said that he has played with some great Manchester United players, Liverpool players, Real Madrid and England, but if you ask him to rewind the clock, and pick player playing in the Champions League final, then he would have Steven Gerrard as his first pick out of anyone.

Twitter reacts over Michael Owen comments

Another interview where Michael Own tries to make excuses & explains why Liverpool fans shouldn’t dislike him. If you run your contract down and leave Rafa with little options so late in the window, I don’t know how else you expect fans to react. — Jonathan Champion (@dfitzgeralds) February 6, 2020

Coulda been a legend here but decided the grass was greener, shat on the club to do it (the year we won no. 5), & signed for Utd.



I prefer not to think about him but when I do I remember that he never got 20 league goals in a season for us! Decent, not great & too injury prone — smuj (@Shane_J123) February 6, 2020

Brill Podcasts. Hard to listen to @themichaelowen explain how hard to take the abuse he gets. Feel sad 4 him but he broke my heart when he left for Madrid & then broke my heart again when signed for the Mancs. Not convinced he gets it. @Carra23 gets it, don’t ever sign for them!! — BB (@brianbutler1973) February 6, 2020

I disliked him when he went to Madrid. It felt like he wound down his contract and went for buttons (£8m + Nunes!?!). Istanbul added to the smugness. Its clear he tried to comeback so many times, but naive to think that's the way it works. He clearly regrets the decision to leave — Peter Smith (@Peterlpool) February 6, 2020

