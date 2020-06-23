Jay-Z "extremely Proud" Of Marcus Rashford For Pushing UK Government To Provide Free Meals

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford recently made the British government take a U-turn. The Marcus Rashford campaign, named #maketheUturn made sure that Britain’s poorest children continue to get free meals over the summer. The Marcus Rashford Twitter open letter ensured that the UK government turned back on its earlier decision.

Before the Marcus Rashford Twitter post, the UK government had announced that it would end its scheme to provide free lunches to children. However, as the Marcus Rashford campaign gained support, it successfully got the decision of the government overturned.

How Marcus Rashford teamed up with Jay-Z for the Marcus Rashford campaign for free meals

After the government’s u-turn, the Marcus Rashford campaign received massive support from footballers and people all around the world. Many regarded the Marcus Rashford Twitter post as the crucial incident that made the government rethink its decision. A report in The Telegraph has now revealed Marcus Rashford teamed up the Roc Nation agency, which was founded by American rapper Jay-Z in 2008. Over the past few years, Roc Nation and Jay-Z have helped celebrities campaign for social justice.

The report revealed how Roc Nation and Jay-Z helped the Marcus Rashford twitter campaign in the free school meals fight. It also said that Jay-Z reserved special praise for 22-year-old Marcus Rashford. As per the reports, Jay-Z said that he was "extremely proud" of Rashford’s efforts. While the young forward was the brainchild behind the Marcus Rashford campaign, it is believed that he received plenty of support from Roc Nation, with whom he signed in April.

Elaborating on what Roc Nation is about, President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark said that they consider themselves to be a movement, as opposed to a traditional agency. He said that while the agency doesn’t tell anyone what to say or how to say it, they do their bit in amplifying their voices. Yormark said that Marcus Rashford was a shining example of embodying Roc Nation's focus of "protecting and defending those that can't protect and defend themselves".

The chief further said that the agency encourages all its clients to be aggressive in the fight for social justice, as companies today are looking to align with people who are passionate about the community. Marcus Rashford isn’t the only star that is signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Premier League star Kevin De Bruyne and defender Tyrone Mings have also signed up with the Jay-Z led agency. Earlier this year, Marcus Rashford was seen hanging out with the American rapper. Marcus Rahsford and Jay-Z were pictured together at the Super Bowl 2020 earlier this year.

Image Courtesy: instagram/marcusrashford