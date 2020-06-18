Marcus Rashford Calls Jofra Archer 'big Man' In Reply To Funny GIF Over Scan Test Results

Marcus Rashford is gearing up for the Premier League restart this weekend. The English forward is expected to feature in the Manchester United vs Tottenham match on Friday having made a full recovery from an injury he suffered earlier this year. However, Marcus Rashford made headlines earlier this week after he managed to pull off a major coup while going up against the British government, that too almost single-handedly.

Marcus Rashford pressurized Boris Johnson and co. to reverse their initial decision of canceling the free meal plan for underprivileged children in the UK. The Manchester United academy product was lauded for taking a stand for what he believed was right as he spoke out against the forces in power.

England cricketer Jofra Archer and Marcus Rashford know each other having met for various sporting events in the past. Archer was recently given the green signal to join the Three Lions squad ahead of the England vs West Indies 2020 series later this year. Marcus Rashford took to Twitter as he congratulated his fellow countryman for the good news and wished him luck for the series.

Players train ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League showdown

Marcus Rashford calls Jofra Archer 'big man' in reply to funny GIF

Scan results are back and I’m fully healeddddddd pic.twitter.com/Mx9f0rjhjG — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 17, 2020

Jofra Archer has been one of the most promising English pacers to emerge in England over the last ten years. However, as is common with pacers, Jofra Archer has had a few injury niggles since breaking onto the scene with England back in 2019. Archer will be involved in the England vs West Indies 2020 series later this year and will be expected to pose a huge threat to the people from his native country. West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has already warned Archer that the latter should expect a hostile treatment during the coming weeks.

Earlier, Kevin Pietersen was also quoted saying that Jofra Archer needs to be protected by the ECB. The former England captain insisted that Jofra Archer’s schedule needs to be looked at and he has to be given the freedom to decide the format he wishes to play because one would want him bowling 95 mph every single session.

Marcus Rashford in good spirits ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham clash

