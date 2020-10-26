Jeremy Wisten Death: Former Man City Youth Player Dies At 17 After Being Released By Club

On Sunday, Premier League giants Manchester City paid tribute to former youth-team player Jeremy Wisten following his tragic death at the age of 17. Witsen, a promising defensive talent born in Malawi and raised in the UK, joined Man City at the U-13 level in February 2016 and was recently released by the club. Man City posted a tweet over Witsen's death on Sunday night and revealed that they were "deeply saddened" by the news as senior players Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte were among many who also paid their tributes.

ALSO READ: Man United Don’t Need Van De Beek, Claims Evra With Dutch Star Spotted Fuming On The Bench

The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2020

Jeremy Wisten cause of death: Former Man City academy player tragically kills himself

Although there has been no confirmation on Jeremy Wisten's cause of death, several reports claim that the teenager took his own life. It is believed that Wisten was suffering from mental health issues and depression which led him to commit suicide. Jeremy's mother, Yakosah, was devasted upon hearing the tragic news of her son's suicide but the Wisten family are yet to release a statement.

ALSO READ: Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Hints At A Move To PSG With Ambitions To Return To France

On Twitter, a statement from Man City read, "The Manchester City family are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time." Jeremy Wisten was only 17 years old at the time of his death. The young player had high hopes of a career at Man City and planned on emulating the success achieved by club legend, Vincent Kompany.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Transfer News: Schalke’s Ozan Kabak Identified As Emergency Cover For Van Dijk

Jeremy Wisten death: Tributes pour in from Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and AS Roma

Man City's senior players Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte also paid their tributes to Jeremy Wisten. Sterling replied to Man City's tweet with a prayer and rose emoji while Laporte responded to the club's tweet and wrote, "Horrible and disturbing news… RIP young man." Serie A giants AS Roma also paid tribute to the young footballer and raised awareness over mental health issues.

Young players, former players, fans... depression can affect anyone. We all need to look out for those around us.



Rest In Peace, Jeremy 💙 https://t.co/ltYWAunN5I — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation For BREAKING COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

Cole Palmer, who has been at Manchester City's academy since 2010 and knew Wisten well, posted an emotional farewell message for his friend on Instagram. Prior to joining Man City's youth team, Jeremy Wisten played grassroots football for Altrincham Juniors FC in Greater Manchester. He also played for Trafford Schoolboys.

Image Credits - Jeremy Wisten Instagram