Liverpool Transfer News: Schalke’s Ozan Kabak Identified As Emergency Cover For Van Dijk

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly 'opened talks' with Schalke over the signing of centre-back Ozan Kabak in January. It is believed that that the Reds have identified the 20-year-old defender as emergency cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk, who is reportedly ruled out for the remainder of the season. Reports claim that Schalke are demanding around £30m (€33m) for Kabak while Liverpool are prepared to offer £20m (€22m) for the highly-rated Turkish star.

Liverpool transfer news: Merseyside giants on the hunt for a centre-back following Van Dijk injury

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were dealt with a massive blow after it was revealed that Virgil van Dijk could potentially miss the remainder of the season following his clash with Everton's Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby. The club confirmed that Van Dijk would require ACL surgery with no timescale on his return to action. The Dutchman's injury leaves Liverpool short on central defensive options with Klopp having to use Fabinho in that position as Joel Matip is struggling with fitness issues.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder was used as an emergency centre-back against Ajax and the weekend's Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Wednesday and conceded a penalty against the Blades. Liverpool are now looking for a new centre-back in the January transfer market which would allow them to use Fabinho in his natural position. The Merseyside outfit are aiming to retain their Premier League title and have made an encouraging start to the new campaign as they are joint-top with Everton in the league.

Liverpool are set to make Schalke an offer for Ozan Kabak, and want the deal tied up before the Jan window opens. Schalke would want somewhere between €30m and €40m. (@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/SMm7w7j5ie — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Reds identify Ozan Kabak transfer as Van Dijk replacement

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have 'opened talks' with Schalke over a potential move for Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window. Reports also claim that Jurgen Klopp is a 'huge admirer' of Kabak and had initially planned to bring the defender at Anfield in the summer prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Schalke had previously slapped a £40m (€44m) price tag on Kabak, however, due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic, Liverpool were unable to sign the Turkish star.

It is believed that Schalke now want around £30m (€33m) to part ways with Kabak but Liverpool will offer £20m (€22m) for the centre-back in January. Kabak has been at Schalke for just over a year, as the talented defender was snapped up for around £13m (€14.3) from Stuttgart in the summer of 2019. He came through the ranks at Galatasaray before moving to Germany and has made four appearances for the Turkish national team so far. AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the Turkey international.

Image Credits - Schalke Instagram