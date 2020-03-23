The Debate
Jerzy Dudek: Liverpool's 2005 UCL Istanbul Hero Celebrates 47th Birthday On March 23

Football News

Former Polish international Jerzy Dudek, who famously helped Liverpool win the 2005 Champions League final vs AC Milan, celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday.

Jerzy Dudek

Former Liverpool goalkeeper and 2005 Champions League final hero Jerzy Dudek celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday, March 23, 2019. The Polish goalkeeper was one of the stars of the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final, where Liverpool, who were 3-0 down at half-time, sealed one of the most memorable comebacks in Istanbul to win the game on penalties. Jerzy Dudek spent six seasons at Anfield before moving to Real Madrid and eventually hanging his boots. 

AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final: Istanbul hero Jerzy Dudek turns 47

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday, March 23. The Polish goalkeeper spent six years at Liverpool and produced one of the finest saves to help Liverpool win their fifth Champions League title in the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final, after producing a reflex double save to deny Andriy Shevchenko in extra time. In the ensuing penalty shootout, Jerzy Dudek dived low to the right to deny Andrea Pirlo, before again denying Shevchenko to hand Liverpool a famous win. 

WATCH: Jerzy Dudek's incredible save to deny Shevchenko in the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final

Jerzy Dudek's career at a glance

Jerzy Dudek rose through the ranks at Concordia Knurów where he played 119 games before moving to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord after a mixed spell with Sokol Tychy. Dudek made a name for himself at Feyenoord, with the Polish keeper making 139 appearances for the Dutch club, helping them lift the Eredivisie and the Johan Cryuff Shield. Liverpool signed him after he won the Dutch Golden Shoe and was instantly placed between the sticks by coach Gerard Houllier.

Dudek then established himself as one of the finest keepers of his generation, helping Liverpool lift the League Cup, FA Cup and the famous Champions League title in 2005. An arm injury meant that Jerzy Dudek was replaced by Pepe Reina as the first choice 'keeper and following the 2006 World Cup snub, the Polish international moved to Real Madrid where he announced his retirement in 2011 after just 12 appearances. 

First Published:
